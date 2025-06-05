Reform UK chairman quits after calling question from party’s newest MP ‘dumb’
The chairman of Reform UK has quit, saying working to get the party elected was no longer “a good use of my time”.
Zia Yusuf’s decision follows a row in which he described a question to the Prime Minister concerning a ban on burkas from his party’s newest MP as “dumb”.
Announcing his resignation on Thursday afternoon, he said: “11 months ago I became chairman of Reform. I’ve worked full time as a volunteer to take the party from 14 to 30%, quadrupled its membership and delivered historic electoral results.
“I no longer believe working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time, and hereby resign the office.”
Burka
Earlier, he had criticised the party’s newest MP, Sarah Pochin, after she asked Sir Keir Starmer whether he would support banning the burka during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday – something that appears not to be a policy of Reform’s.
Asked about the question on social media, Mr Yusuf had said: “Nothing to do with me. Had no idea about the question nor that it wasn’t policy. Busy with other stuff.
“I do think it’s dumb for a party to ask the PM if they would do something the party itself wouldn’t do.”
Mr Yusuf’s resignation comes on the day Reform hopes to cause an upset in Scotland, where it is contesting a Holyrood by-election in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse.
Scottish First Minister John Swinney has described the contest as a “two-horse race” between his SNP and Reform.
Following Mr Yusuf’s resignation, Reform leader Nigel Farage said he was “genuinely sorry” that he had decided to stand down, paying tribute to him as “enormously talented” and “a huge factor in our success” at the local elections.
Highly-pressured
Mr Farage added: “Politics can be a highly pressured and difficult game and Zia has clearly had enough. He is a loss to us and public life.”
A Labour spokesperson said: “Nigel Farage could fit all of his MPs in the back of a cab, yet he can’t stop them fighting among themselves.
“Reform only guarantees more Liz Truss-style chaos. Their £80 billion of unfunded commitments would lead to economic meltdown and put up everyone’s mortgage and bills. They’re just not credible.”
The full implosion is only a matter of time.
Man shocked party that attracts Islamophobes uses its question in Westminster to call for a clamp down on female Muslims.
Reform is a magnet for people with those prejudices, was on a hiding to nothing if he thought members wouldn’t be indulging in said prejudices given the chance.
You bit the hand, you silly thing,
I’d whistle Colonel Bogey every time she entered the chamber if I was the Speaker…
If a high profile resignation and a very public falling out are evidence of Reform UK ‘success’, is this the shape of things to come in Wales next year if recent polling is to be believed?
It could be chaos. We don’t yet know the full reasons for the resignation; but I agree you don’t need a genius to work out that they are falling out with each other. I must admit that I didn’t think it would happen so soon. They will never hold it together until the next general election; but the Senedd could be a different story.
What a surprise…. Reform UK in a state of self-implosion! 😂
Reform UK are now showing their true colours. Similar was said by the Brexit Party about Islam and Islamic dress. And the same with Ukip. Would he say similar about the Jewish Kippur or those Orthodox Jews wearing the Tallit or Tzniut distinctive ringlets? Like hell he would. He targets the most vulnerable. Being Islamophobic is tolerated these days it seems, in some cases encouraged. Just see how the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank are treated by the Western media or Muslims in Britain per se. Take the riots as an example after those little girls were murder… Read more »
Poor lamb must’ve thought he was in a serious political party, not a 1930s European reenactment society.
It’s like UKIP in the Senedd again.
UKIP MK II has been sold to the public as a bona fide motor. On closer inspection it has no engine, no tyres, no brakes, no suspension, no oil, and some yob has nicked the steering wheel. Please don’t let these tragicomic clowns transform the Senedd into a farcical circus.