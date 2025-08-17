Reform UK challenged over bridge stunts staged by fascists

Martin Shipton

Reform UK has come under strong criticism after failing to condemn two notorious fascists who have been organising pro-Reform stunts at road bridges in south Wales.

The anti-fascist blog Far Right Watch Wales has published the latest in a series of blogs exposing deeply concerning links between the two men and Reform, which is currently leading Britain-wide opinion polls.

Neo Nazi groups

The latest blog post states: “Earlier this year we wrote that evidence had emerged that individuals involved with fascist and neo nazi groups – Roger Phillips and Joe Marsh – had campaigned for Reform in Wales during last year’s UK general election.

“Phillips was at one time an organiser for the fascist BNP in Wales (and a close ally of leader Nick Griffin) while Marsh – who has convictions for extreme violence – is Wales’ organiser of the neo nazi, holocaust denying group Patriotic Alternative and was also the leading figure in the ‘Welsh division’ of Tommy Robinson’s English Defence League. Phillips and Marsh also featured prominently in an undercover BBC Wales report on far right activities in Wales last year.

“We then reported in early July that these dangerous extremists were once again up to their previous tricks and carried out ‘banners on bridges’ stunts on bridges in Llanelli and Swansea to promote Reform. Also important to point out at this juncture their use of Y Ddraig Goch during these larks is part of a sinister and cynical tactic British fascists have started employing in Wales in recent times – namely appropriating Welsh cultural and historical symbols for their own twisted hateful ends.

“The fact of the matter is the British far right – these two toerags included – are as one in wanting to extinguish any meaningful form of Welsh political autonomy and Welsh cultural identity. They’d abolish Wales’ Parliament and restore Wales to direct rule from London tomorrow if they could. Just as they’d withdraw support for the Welsh language and end its legal status as one of Wales’ two official languages.

“But the odious pair’s plans to carry out similar foul deeds on a bridge in the Dyfatty area of Swansea at the end of July were scuppered by a post from us which went out a few hours before the planned caper.

“It must have sunk in even with these dunces however that if they were to get away with any more such antics they’d need to do so with as little public warning as possible. And so it was that they and a handful of their fash cronies loitered on Dyfatty bridge for an hour on Thursday this week [August 14] – and this time they even had an official Reform banner with them (which they’d either stolen or more worryingly been given by a local Reform member).

“And, while Thursday’s stunt on Dyfatty bridge was ostensibly carried out to promote Farage’s party in Wales, Marsh couldn’t resist reverting to type and so gave what looks unmistakably like a fascist salute at one point. We are sure however that passing motorists beeping their horns in support of what they thought was an official Reform event were unaware of the kind of people they were cheering for.

“And we’ve been reliably informed that when Reform members in Wales have learned of Marsh’s and Phillips’ bridge escapades in support of their party they reacted with laughter – which is an extremely worrying response to say the least.

“In addition to being a lifelong holocaust denier and open white supremacist Marsh has got convictions for stabbing someone and for throwing a woman down a flight of stairs. While Phillips was recorded in the BBC Wales documentary saying he intended to buy a pump action shotgun to ‘defend himself against migrants’ and in 2013 was interviewed by police after allegedly threatening to kill a film maker who’d made a video critical of the BNP – this coming shortly after he was forced to withdraw racist football merchandise by the Premier League which included golliwog badges featuring club names.

“It’s deeply troubling then that Reform members in Wales seem to think dangerous neo nazis and neo fascists like this publicly campaigning for them in parts of Wales is something to laugh about.”

‘Silence’

Reacting to the post, Llanelli Labour councillor Shaun Greaney said: “Where do the far-right Reform politicians in Carmarthenshire stand on their party’s links with thugs and violent offenders with blatant Nazi views? Why have they totally failed to condemn their odious views?

“Their silence would seem to incriminate them. And that’s both frightening and appalling.

“Clearly, a vote for Reform is not so much a protest vote for change but a vote that would open politics in this country to vile and evil doctrines.

“The public should be under no illusion that Farage is a friend of the NHS and the working man. He would privatise our beloved NHS, and he has voted against the Labour government’s Parliamentary bill to improve worker’s rights.”

We invited Reform UK to respond to the Far Right Watch Wales blog post, but did not receive a response.

