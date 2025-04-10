Reform UK confirms it’s replacing Welsh spokesman following X spat

Emily Price

Oliver Lewis is no longer the face of Nigel Farage’s party in Wales and is not a candidate for the upcoming Senedd election, Reform UK has confirmed.

It comes after the Welsh Conservatives posted a clip of Lewis to social media claiming he was “the FIRST declared Reform UK Senedd candidate in Wales”.

Nation.Cymru understands that this is not the case and that the former Welsh spokesman is now merely a member of the party.

A Reform UK Wales Spokesman said: “Oliver Lewis is not a spokesman for Reform and is not a candidate for 2026.

“Once again we see desperate Tory social media posts trying to deflect from their dismal record in opposition.

“The party of mass immigration are now quickly trying to change their colours before next May. The people of Wales will never forgive them.”

Contradicted

Lewis got himself into hot water with Reform earlier this year when he made comments in a TV interview that contradicted the party’s stance on immigration.

Speaking to BBC Politics in January, Lewis said Wales had “limited levels of immigration” which had been “arguably very positive for the economy”.

Reform’s policy pledges include a freeze on immigration, detention for asylum seekers that come to the UK illegally and immediate deportation for foreign criminals.

Sharing a clip of the controversial interview to social media on Wednesday (April 8) the Senedd Tories said: “This is Oliver Lewis the FIRST declared Reform UK Senedd candidate in Wales.

“You can’t trust Reform on immigration.”

Reform’s former Wales spokesman then appeared to launch into an online spat with Conservative MS Tom Giffard who had also shared the video.

‘Controlled’

On X, formerly Twitter, Lewis said: “This is boring as hell. I said it has been limited compared to England and the Senedd elections are about devolved matters which don’t include immigration.

“Small amounts of legal high quality immigration are not problematic. Your party and Labour ripped up immigration controls.”

Giffard argued this was not what the Reformer said in the clip.

Lewis replied: “Nigel Farage and his predecessor Richard Tice have always said small amounts of regulated and controlled immigration are not the problem. Do Welsh Tories now back reversal of all immigration to Wales? Is this now your policy?”

Lewis stood unsuccessfully in the 2024 General Election for the Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr seat coming second to Labour’s Steve Witherden.

During the campaign he became a prominent Reform figure appearing in a TV face off with Welsh leaders alongside Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorworth and former Welsh Secretary David TC Davies.

Lewis hit the headlines earlier this year after taking legal action against his neighbours over their dogs being loose in their yard.

Lewis later left Wales for Saudi Arabia before moving on to France where he is working on a PHD and training to become a barrister.

But media outlets have continued to describe him as Wales’ spokesman for Reform despite him no longer holding the title.

In a statement, Lewis told Nation.Cymru: “Tom Giffard announcing my selection as a candidate on X came as news to me because Reform has no candidates in place for the 2026 election.

“In any case I have not committed to participating in this election given my travel for work commitments overseas and my recent decision to re-train for a career in law.

“I am currently based in France for work and am no longer a spokesperson for Reform UK in Wales.”

Brink

Tom Giffard hit back, saying: “Reform say one thing one day and the opposite the next. Their candidates have backed Labour’s plans for more politicians in Cardiff Bay, only to later claim they oppose them.

“Similarly, Oliver Lewis said in a TV interview that immigration to Wales had been ‘very limited’, then acted as if he’d never said it when the clip resurfaced.

“Reform can’t get a consistent leader in Wales because they don’t have any consistent policies. It’s little wonder they haven’t elected a new leader – after all, their last formal one is currently in court, accused of accepting Russian bribes.

“The simple truth is that people just don’t know what they’re getting from Reform in Wales. They have no leader, no policies, and no clue.”

The next Welsh Parliament elections are due to take place in May 2026.

Wales’ political landscape could be on the brink of a major shake-up with polling suggesting Reform is snapping at the heels of Labour and Plaid Cymru whilst the Tories are expected to fall into fourth place.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

