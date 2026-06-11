Reform UK distributes Welsh by-election letter with no mention of Wales

Reform UK has been criticised by Plaid Cymru for sending letters containing no Welsh content whatever to voters in advance of a council by-election in Wrexham.

The letters appear to be generic for distribution anywhere in Britain, although one version of them can be converted into a Union Jack poster.

One letter is headed “Reform UK will always put the British people first”, and contains a message from Tory defector Robert Jenrick. It states: “I am the Reform UK Shadow Chancellor, overseeing our plans to fix Britain’s finances and economy. Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, gave me this job because he understands the pressures that families are facing.

“The cost of living is rising, bills and taxes are surging. It feels that no one in power is listening. Reform UK has shown things can be done differently. Let’s start with council tax. Under the Conservatives or Labour, your council tax has risen year after year, yet local services haven’t improved. Rubbish collection is worse. Potholes are everywhere. Why? Because your money has been wasted on things that don’t benefit your community. Tens of billions are being wasted on housing illegal immigrants in hotels.

“Last May [2025], Reform UK won control of councils with one clear promise: to fight for every pound of taxpayers’ money. One year on, we have delivered. Our nine majority Reform-controlled councils have saved more than £700m, not by cutting frontline services but by cutting waste, scrapping bad contracts and ensuring people’s taxes are spent on their community.

“While Labour and Conservative councils have continued to raise council tax higher and higher, Reform UK councils have kept council tax on average lower than any other party. That’s the difference. When we make a promise, we keep it. That’s why, on the 7th of May this year, Reform UK won the local elections for the second year in a row. Millions of people in Labour and Conservative strongholds voted Reform UK for real change.”

‘Lawless’

Another letter, also delivered in Wrexham, contains a message from Nigel Farage. He states: “Britain is broken. That is the legacy of years of Conservative and Labour governments. This once great country is now a place where nothing works, where you can’t get an NHS appointment or find an affordable home, where taxes and the cost of living have increased while wages stagnate.

“Britain has been let down by Labour and the Conservatives. It is now a lawless society where criminals are set free after serving less than half of their sentence. But ordinary British citizens are punished for expressing the wrong opinions, potholes go unfixed and your bins go uncollected while your council tax rises. It’s not right that it is always hard working and law abiding people who bear the brunt of politicians’ failures.

“The Tories, who were in power for 14 years, betrayed the promise of Brexit, opened our borders to mass immigration, crippled our economy with their crusade for net zero, created record NHS waiting lists and abandoned law and order. It is little wonder that the public have given up on them for good. They may have a different leader, but they are still the same Tory party with the same MPs.

“Keir Starmer was elected almost two years ago, promising change. But what changes for the better have the British people seen under Labour? Labour have repeatedly raised our taxes. They have come for pensioners, savers, homeowners, small businesses, farmers, drivers and just about anybody else who aspires to make a better life for their families.

“Keir Starmer has let in more illegal immigrants in small boats than any other prime minister. This has got to stop. Reform UK, the party I lead, has seen its support soar as people recognise that Britain needs Reform. On the 7th of May this year, millions of voters backed Reform UK in the local elections.

“I have always stood by my principles and unlike the old political establishment, I will not let you down. This once great country can be turned around, but we have no time left to waste.”

The by-election in Wrexham’s Queensway ward was caused by the resignation of Carrie Harper, who was elected as a Plaid Cymru MS representing Fflint Wrecsam

‘Zero interest’

Ms Harper told Nation.Cymru: “Reform clearly have zero interest in Wales to put out these letters with no Welsh context at all. It’s very lazy but speaks volumes: the residents I’ve spoken to are a bit baffled after receiving it.

“Our Plaid Cymru by-election candidates are out knocking doors and talking to people. We’ve yet to see anyone put up the Union Jack poster Reform included in their letter.”

Reform UK was asked to comment, but did not do so.