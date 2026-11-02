Reform UK faces questions from equalities watchdog over ITV expose racism claims

David Lynch, Press Association Political Correspondent

Reform UK is facing questions from Britain’s equalities watchdog, after an investigation by undercover journalists exposed racist remarks made by members of the party.

The undercover probe by ITV News, broadcast in September, revealed councillors and candidates within Reform using racist language.

In one excerpt, black children were referred to as “animals”, while in another a Reform member said his area had become “infested” with Asian families.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has now written to Nigel Farage’s party to ensure it is upholding equalities law aimed at preventing racial and religious discrimination.

A spokesperson for the watchdog said: “We have written to Reform UK regarding concerns expressed following ITV News’ investigation, Undercover: A Year In Reform, which aired last month. We have asked for more information including what action the party is taking to comply with the Equality Act 2010.

“Following the broadcast of ITV’s documentary, we received complaints alleging unlawful activity under the Equality Act 2010, including concerns about racial and sexual remarks expressed by councillors, prospective councillors and members. As with every complaint we receive, we will assess the information provided carefully and, following that consideration, take action where appropriate.”

The EHRC said that political parties must comply with the Equality Act, and “take steps to avoid discrimination or harassment including on the grounds of race, religion or belief and sex”.

The spokesperson added: “As Britain’s equality regulator and a national human rights institution, we recognise the right to freedom of expression is fundamental to our democracy and must be protected, even when dealing with complex and sensitive issues. Similarly, everyone has a right not to be discriminated against, including on the grounds of race, religion, belief or sex.

“The right to freedom of expression and the right to be free from discrimination are not mutually exclusive and must be considered together. We urge those in positions of authority to balance these rights appropriately and respectfully.”

Reform UK was contacted for comment.

The party has previously insisted there is “no room for racism” in its ranks, and suggested the people involved in the documentary had either been suspended or left the party.

Mr Farage has meanwhile said the probe was carried out “because the establishment frankly want us out of the picture”, and Reform’s home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf claimed he reported the journalists involved to the police.