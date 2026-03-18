Reform UK gains county council seat

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Reform UK has gained its first county council seat in Pembrokeshire following a seven-way battle for a ward made vacant following the death of veteran councillor Mike Stoddart.

Cllr Mike Stoddart, who passed away in January, represented Milford Haven’s Hakin ward, and had been a county councillor for more than two decades, having first been elected in 2004, with wife Vivien and daughter Tessa Hodgson also having county seats, Hubberston and Lamphey respectively, with Tessa also serving as Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care.

The late Cllr Stoddart was well-known as an outspoken councillor, critical of failings and injustices, as he had been when he set up the Milford Mercury newspaper with his family before he became a councillor.

In later years, Cllr Stoddart also held an often-critical mirror to council and councillor activities through his popular Old Grumpy website.

Following his death a by-election was held for the Hakin ward, with the count taking place on March 17, initially with an eight-way fight for the seat.

That eight-way fight was reduced to seven when Labour candidate Nicola Harteveld, who set up charity foundation the Megan’s Starr Foundation, withdrew her candidacy after allegations a family member was harassed during her campaigning.

Those standing for the ward included parties the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Welsh Conservatives, Reform, the Green Party, and three independents.

Results for the ward, which saw a 32.7 per cent voter turnout were: Derrick William Charles Abbott, Independent, 11 votes; Samuel Robert Booth, Wales Green Party, 85; Lee James Bridges, Independent, 106; Duncan Ritchie Edwards, Independent, 52; Brian Kelvin Taylor, Welsh Conservative Party, 144; Samuel Warden, Welsh Liberal Democrats, 57; Scott Michael Thorley, Reform UK, 179.

Nicola Catherine Harteveld, Welsh Labour, who withdrew her candidacy, still attracted 27 votes.

Winner Scott Thorley had previously unsuccessfully stood as a Reform candidate for the Prendergast Haverfordwest ward seat made vacant following the resignation of local county councillor Andrew Edwards.

He was later co-opted on to Haverfordwest Town Council.