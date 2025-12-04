Reform UK handed biggest donation from a living person, figures show

Reform UK has recently received the biggest single donation in history to a political party from a living person, official figures show.

Data released by the Electoral Commission reveal parties in the UK received £24 million in total donations between between July and the end of September, with donations to Nigel Farage’s party totalling £10.5 million.

This included £9 million from Christopher Harborne, a British businessman who made the donation on August 1.

Reform UK’s total donations were the largest of any party during the period, followed by the Conservative Party which received just under £7 million.

Labour received £2.5 million and donations totalling just over £2 million were given to the Liberal Democrats.

The largest single donation to a political party in the UK in history was the £10 million left to the Conservative Party by Lord Sainsbury in his will in 2022.

Mr Harborne is a cryptocurrency investor and aviation entrepreneur who lives in Thailand.

He has previously donated large sums to the Brexit Party and the Conservatives under Boris Johnson’s leadership.

Lady Rothermere, the wife of Lord Rothermere who is the chairman of the media conglomerate which publishes the Daily Mail newspaper and has agreed to purchase the Telegraph, donated £50,000 to Reform UK on September 30.

This is the first time the family has donated to a political party, Electoral Commission archives show.

The total party donations represented a significant increase on the same period last year and the previous quarter.

Between July and September 2024 parties collectively received a total of £10 million and just over £11 million between April and June this year.

The Conservatives’ latest largest single donation was £1 million from Jeremy Elliott San, a game programmer and tech entrepreneur.

Labour’s biggest donor was the Unite union with £362,625, while the Liberal Democrats’ largest contributor was Neale A Powell-Cook with a donation of £50,000.

Commenting on the figures, Jackie Killeen, director of electoral administration and regulation at the Electoral Commission, said: “The UK political finance system has high levels of transparency, and we know that voters are interested in where parties get their money from.

“This quarterly publication is an important part of delivering this information for voters.

“However, we know there are parts of the system that need strengthening, and we have been calling for changes to the law for some time.

“The UK Government’s proposed reforms to the political finance regime have the potential to improve the strength of donation controls and help ensure voters can have confidence in the political finance system.

“We will continue to work with the Government so that any changes are evidence based and workable in practice.”