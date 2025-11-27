Reform UK head of comms branded prominent Welsh journalist a ‘c***’

Warning: this news article contains highly offensive language.

Emily Price

Reform UK’s director of communications used a highly offensive expletive to describe one of Wales’ most prominent journalists in an internal party group chat, Nation.Cymru can reveal.

Leaked screen grabs of a WhatsApp group chat from January this year show that Ed Sumner branded award winning investigative journalist and author Will Hayward a “cunt”.

Nigel Farage’s comms lead used the offensive swearword in response to an X post by Hayward that had been shared into the group chat which questioned why Reform UK hadn’t elected a Welsh leader.

Hayward had written: “Reform have said they will not name a Welsh leader ahead of the Senedd election in 2026.

“Instead they say they will elect a leader afterwards?!

“In my opinion this is incredibly disrespectful to Wales.

“They are telling the people of Wales: ‘Vote for us, but if you do, you’ll only find out who your First Minister will be after we win’.

“Imagine going in to a General Election not knowing who the Prime Minister would be if you voted for a party.”

Members of the group chat include a number of Reform’s senior figures such as Regional Director for Wales Cllr David Thomas and Mark Reckless – the former leader of the Brexit Party in Wales who is now managing Reform’s policy behind the scenes.

Responding to Hayward’s X post, Reckless told the chat: “My inclination would be to ignore it/him.”

Ed Sumner responded: “Ignore him.”

Cllr Thomas asked: “What’s he like this guy?”

Sumner responded: “Cunt.”

Cllr Thomas then sent a laughing emoji to the chat.

It’s understood that Nigel Farage is not a member of the WhatsApp group.

Nation.Cymru made Will Hayward aware of the messages prior to the publication of this article.

A Reform UK source said: “After the embarrassment at Caerphilly with a decent experienced local candidate, basically a comms and management disaster by Thomas and the comms ‘experts’ in HQ, another cock up is last thing we needed.

“All the polling companies said we’d win and Llyr was supposed to be there in that Senedd fighting for Caerphilly.

“Now it’s clear Thomas and Sumner can’t manage the media properly and can’t watch their language either. We let all those voters in Caerphilly down with this sort of business.”

Hayward appears regularly as a commentator on Times Radio, the BBC and Sky News as well as writing a column for the Guardian on Welsh politics.

The ‘For Wales See Wales’ podcaster first rose to prominence at Wales Online for his work holding the Welsh Government to account during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Labour MS Alun Davies: “This is pure poison. And it reflects the sort of people at the heart of Reform. They despise and abuse anyone who questions them or seeks to hold them to account.

“These people should not be anywhere close to our politics. I expect Farage to give this guy his marching orders. Farage has spent the last week making excuses for racism. Now he needs to act to root out this culture of abuse.”

The leaked messages come following concerns about Reform UK’s treatment of journalists and the media.

Earlier this month, Nigel Farage accused BBC Wales of left-wing bias because the organisation’s interim director of nations Rhuanedd Richards had previously worked for Plaid Cymru.

A BBC spokesperson said Richards was “wholly committed to upholding the impartiality of the BBC”.

Last week, we reported how a Reform UK barrister had tried to bully Nation.Cymru after we named Ed Sumner as implicated in the events that led to the suspension of Reform MS Laura Anne Jones from the Senedd.

In June last year, we had reported how Sumner had sent “sickening” and “hateful” messages to a Tory group chat when he worked as a senior advisor to Jones.

The disparaging messages included comments about immigration, diversity and “gays” as well as jokes about an MS’s dead father.

This week, it was revealed that the same Reform Barrister that sent threats of legal action to Nation.Cymru had been communicating with the Guardian regarding the newspaper’s intention to publish claims made about Farage by multiple school contemporaries of his at Dulwich College.

The newspaper reported how Richardson had warned that if “the Guardian proceeds to publish any allegation suggesting that Mr Farage engaged in, condoned, or led racist or antisemitic behaviour, or that such claims bear upon his present character or fitness for office, proceedings will be issued without further notice.”

Despite this, the Guardian published an article on 18 November with the headline: “‘Deeply shocking’: Nigel Farage faces fresh claims of racism and antisemitism at school.”