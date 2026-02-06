Reform UK is 99 per cent ‘rubbish’ – James Evans

Emily Price

Reform UK’s newest Senedd Member told Nation.Cymru that 99% of the party’s output was “rubbish” that wouldn’t help real people with issues like education and the NHS.

Former Welsh Conservatives politician James Evans announced he had joined Nigel Farage’s party at a press conference in Newport on Thursday (February 5).

It came after the Senedd Member for Brecon and Radnorshire was sacked by the Welsh Conservatives over suspicions he was planning to defect to Reform.

Evans has previously publicly criticised Reform UK saying the party could only offer “complaints and slogans” to Welsh voters.

In late November, he sent a text message to a Nation.Cymru journalist saying that only 1 per cent of Reform’s output was “good stuff”.

His comments came amid a row with Reform UK Powys councillor Iain McIntosh who had claimed that a Welsh Government led by Farage’s party would ensure every home and business in Wales had access to full fibre internet connectivity.

Evans contacted Nation.Cymru on November 28 with comments accusing McIntosh of making “unfunded commitments” in a non-devolved area.

The Powys councillor hit back claiming Evans had tried to join Reform UK last year but had been turned down because he insisted he would only join if he was offered number one status on the party’s list of six Senedd candidates.

McIntosh said that Reform had refused this request and had told Evans not to bother trying to join again.

‘Rubbish’

During the writing of a subsequent news story about Reform’s internet connectivity claims, Nation.Cymru had put McIntosh’s accusations to Evans.

In text messages he told us he thought Reform UK would accept “anyone” looking to defect because it keeps the party in the news.

Evans wrote: “I think everyone in my party has sympathy with some of what Reform are saying but the 1% of good stuff they come out with there is 99% of rubbish and just populist stuff that does nothing to help real people with issues in the NHS, education and other services.

“I don’t think they would turn anyone down as it keeps them in the news if they get a defection.”

During his defection speech in Newport, Reform’s new MS appeared to pre-empt negative news stories about him by hitting out at the Welsh media.

He claimed his defection would spark attempts by left wing journalists to smear him and ruin his reputation.

‘Greatest hits’

Speaking at the rally, Evans said: “As I speak I’m sure the Welsh media bubble will be rolling out on social media and on the press my so-called greatest hits.

“Old quotes, half sentences, clip lines stripped of context – and I can assure everyone Laura Anne Jones is a very good friend of mine.

“And they do this not to inform people – but to try to destroy reputations.

“That’s how the media in Wales works – it’s driven by left wing activists who pass themselves off as journalists and to me.

“To me and to many other people around Wales they are just unpaid Plaid Cymru and Labour Party campaigners.

“The never ask the questions do they of why Wales is broken. They never challenge the people who broke it and they attack anybody who dares to speak out and stand their ground.

“Smear first, silence second, then move on, that’s their model.”

Heckled

Evans’ attempt to muzzle the media contributed to a hostile environment in the conference room with the Reform elite in Wales heckling and booing journalists that attempted to ask legitimate questions.

Nation.Cymru contacted the newly announced Reform defector and asked if he had attacked the press in his speech because he was worried about how he would look if his previous comments to us were revealed.

We asked Evans if he still believed that 99% of what Reform said was “rubbish” and we quizzed him on whether he still would have jumped ship if he hadn’t been sacked by the Welsh Tories.

Evans read our message and didn’t respond.

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “When someone says Reform UK is ‘99% rubbish’ with nothing to offer the NHS or education, then promptly joins them, people are entitled to ask what that says about the party – and about the defector.

“Reform UK is a party of chancers and failed Tories, with no integrity and no answers for Wales.

“The choice in this election is clear: a party that always stands up for Wales with Plaid Cymru, or Farage’s ex-Tory lapdogs running our NHS and education.

“As the Caerphilly by-election and poll after poll have shown, only a vote for Plaid Cymru can stop Reform on 7 May.”

‘No principles’

Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, David Chadwick said Evans was more interested in protecting his own career than standing up for his constituents.

He said: “You could fill a library with his past criticisms of Reform and of Conservative defectors. He has described Reform as a danger to national security because of its links to Russia, and warned they would push Britain towards an insurance-based NHS.

“Yet the moment his own seat came under threat, he jumped ship to the very people he once said had no principles.

“The Liberal Democrats are clear: our principles are not for sale. We will continue to do what we were elected to do, stand up for our constituents, not engage in political psychodrama.”

‘No plan’

Evan’s comments to Nation.Cymru in November were not the first time the former Tory had hit out at Reform UK.

Commenting on a Senedd debate on January 3 last year, he said: “It’s a shame Reform UK decided not to take part.

“Standing up to scrutiny and defending your policies is a basic part of earning voters’ trust.”

In a social media post published a few days later, he wrote: “I appeared on BBC Wales Politics today to discuss the big issues facing Wales.

“Reform UK offer nothing – no leader no plan.”

‘Slogans’

On March 12, 2025, Evans said: “Reform has no leader, no policies, just complaints and slogans.

“It’s easy to jump ship when things get tough, but real leadership takes courage and principles to drive change from within.

“I promised my constituents that I won’t sacrifice my values for political opportunity, instead I’ll stand firm and work with my Welsh Conservative colleagues to fix wells for the benefit of everyone.

“Real change takes action, not just words.”

On July 7, 2025, he said: “Reform UK says the NHS needs reform (we all know that).

“But with no credible plans they can’t be trusted with our health and well-being.

“They’d have everyone paying insurance before you know it leaving people who can’t afford it – especially older and sicker people – to suffer in pain or die without care.”

‘Sound bites’

Two days later, he said: “Ahead of next year’s Senedd election – let’s be clear.

“Labour aren’t the answer to fixing Wales, the separatists in Plaid Cymru aren’t either.

“And Reform? They’re trying to appeal to everyone left right and centre.”

In another rant published online on July 22, he said: “Wales is being treated like a political petri dish for attention seeking soundbites from Nigel Farage and Reform UK.

“Big promises then backtracking just like we saw over Port Talbot.

“The people of Wales deserve respect and politicians who give serious answers to serious questions.”

‘Smears’

On August 8 last year, he shared to social media a graphic of Reform UK’s leader with the words “Nigel Farage wants men in womens’ prisons.”

Alongside the meme, Evans wrote: “Reform cannot be trusted!”

Commenting on Reform’s disgraced former Welsh leader on October 2, Evans said: “‘Desperate and cynical smears’ that’s how Nathan Gill described his conviction.

“But let’s be clear, this is a man who pleaded guilty of taking bribes from Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

“Nathan Gill is a former member of the European Parliament, former UKIP and Reform leader in Wales.

“The conviction proved his close links to the Kremlin and Putin’s Russia.

“Reform have refused to distance themselves from this proving they are a danger to our national security.

“Questions need to be answered as to who knew what and when in Reform UK.”

On November 5, 2025, he said: “Reform UK keep proving one thing, they’re not a serious alternative for Wales.

“Every week we see the same patterns, big promises, no funding behind them, U-turns as soon as they face scrutiny.

“From education to the NHS to the steelworks, whenever their policies meet reality, they fold.

“That isn’t leadership. It’s chaos.”