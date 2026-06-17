Reform UK MS closes down struggling carpet business

Martin Shipton

A newly elected Reform MS has closed down his struggling carpet shop after running it with his wife for more than 30 years.

Iain McIntosh is a former Tory member of Powys County Council who defected to Reform and was elected as one of six MSs to represent the new constituency of Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd.

The Brecon and Radnor Express reported how the long-established family business was opened by Iain and Dawn McIntosh on April 18 1994, initially trading as ‘The Carpet Shop’ in Brecon, before changing the name to Young’s of Brecon in 1996.

It has since become one of the best known independent carpet and flooring businesses in the area, serving domestic and commercial customers across Brecon, Mid Wales and much of south Wales.

Over the years, Young’s of Brecon supplied and fitted flooring for thousands of homes, as well as carrying out work for organisations including the NHS, Ministry of Defence, Police, Fire Authority, builders, commercial businesses and public sector organisations throughout the region.

Reflecting on the decision to close the business, the McIntoshes said: “After more than three decades, we have made the very difficult decision to close Young’s of Brecon for Iain to be able to fully commit to his new Senedd Member role.

“When we first opened our doors in April 1994, we could never have imagined the support and loyalty we would receive from customers over the years. We have had the privilege of serving several generations of local families, along with businesses and organisations across South Wales, and we are incredibly grateful to every single person who chose to support us.

“Running a small independent business has never been easy, particularly in recent years, but we always tried to offer honest advice, reliable service, competitive pricing and a personal touch that only a local family business can provide.”

The couple confirmed that one of Young’s of Brecon’s experienced floor layers, Tom Griffiths, would continue operating a carpet and flooring business from the same premises.

The accounts of Young’s of Brecon Ltd filed at Companies House show that the firm’s net assets declined from £4,096 in 2021, to £1,962 in 2022, to £138 in 2023, to minus £29,013 in 2024 and minus £52,723 in 2025.

Current liabilities

A note to the 2025 accounts states: “At the balance sheet date the company had net current liabilities of £54,617 (2024- £31,031) and total net liabilities of £52,723 (20 24-£29,013). However, creditors include loans from the directors of £31,218 (2024 £9,551). In addition the directors are aware of the turnover and margins that the company needs to achieve in order to keep the company in profit and they believe these targets can be met. The directors review realistic objectives at regular intervals, based on this periodic review, the company’s plans and the continued support of the directors, they consider it appropriate to prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis.”

We asked Mr McIntosh to comment on the state of the company but he did not respond.

A Reform source said: “Iain McIntosh has sold on the business with no debt and is now solely focussed on standing up for his constituents in Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd.”

Another Reform source said: “Iain McIntosh was very much involved in ensuring that Harry Legge-Bourke, a truly successful businessman, did not become a candidate in his home area of Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd.”

Mrs McIntosh is the Reform candidate in a council by-election caused by her husband’s resignation from Powys County Council following his election to the Senedd.