Reform UK pledge to prosecute civil servants who grant asylum to sex offenders

Reform UK has said it would prosecute civil servants who knowingly granted asylum to sex offenders.

The party has pledged to create a new criminal offence of “dishonestly determining an asylum claim”, punishable by up to two years behind bars, and said those who break the law could be sacked for gross misconduct and stripped of their civil service pensions.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: “Any civil servant who wilfully allows migrants to enter the UK when they know that they pose a risk will be held accountable for their actions.

“I will not allow the safety of our women and girls to be sacrificed on the altar of misguided liberalism.”

Zia Yusuf, the party’s policy chief, claimed Labour and Conservative administrations had been granting asylum to dangerous foreign offenders and said a Reform UK government would create a task force to review past decisions.

“Today we are announcing that a Reform UK government will create a task force to go through all these decisions and ensure civil servants who knowingly granted sex offenders asylum are held to account,” he said.

“That means termination for gross misconduct, potentially losing their pensions and prosecution.”

Mr Farage’s party has already pledged to cut the number of civil servants by 68,500 if it comes to power, and said it would put more money towards bonuses for high performers instead of “over-generous” pension contributions.

A Government spokesperson said: “Civil servants do vital work securing UK borders and processing returns so that foreign national offenders are removed from our streets.

“Since the Government came into power, we have removed nearly 50,000 people with no right to be on British soil and asylum-related returns are up 27% compared to the previous year.

“We will not allow foreign criminals and illegal migrants to exploit our laws. We are reforming human rights laws and replacing the broken appeals system so we can scale up deportations.”

Countries can refuse asylum to those convicted of a “particularly serious crime”, which has been defined in the UK as an offence carrying a sentence of 12 months or more.

The Government has tightened those rules to block anyone with an overseas or UK conviction that would land them on the sex offenders register from gaining refugee status.