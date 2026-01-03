Reform UK refuses to take part in first Senedd election debate

Martin Shipton

Reform UK has been strongly criticised for refusing to take part in the first broadcast debate of 2026 in advance of May’s Senedd election.

BBC Radio Wales’ Sunday Supplement programme is hosting the hour-long debate at 8am on Sunday January 4.

The debate will be moderated by BBC Wales’ political editor Gareth Lewis.

Five of Wales’ six main parties will be represented on the programme, but Reform UK declined the invitation to take part.

Nation.Cymru asked BBC Wales whether Reform had offered an explanation for its non-appearance. A BBC spokesperson told us: “Reform did not provide an explanation.”

Those participating in the debate will be James Evans MS for the Welsh Conservatives, Green Party Wales leader Anthony Slaughter, Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies MS for Labour, Cllr Rodney Berman for the Welsh Liberal Democrats and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS for Plaid Cymru.

Mabon ap Gwynfor, Plaid Cymru’s Health and Social Care spokesperson, told us: “Reform are seeking to use Wales purely for their own gain, yet their utter contempt towards us demonstrates itself time and again, be it in Farage’s refusal to appoint a Welsh leader, by having no policies or interest in getting to grips with the issues we face, or by refusing to turn up to important debates. Why should people trust a party that is so happy to duck scrutiny?

“The people of Caerffili refused to be taken for granted in this way last year and chose hope over hate when they elected Plaid Cymru’s positive vision over Reform’s damaging rhetoric.

“This May, people can make that choice across Wales and choose a party that will never take our communities for granted, and will always stand up for Wales. That party is Plaid Cymru.”

‘Stepping stone’

A Welsh Labour spokesperson said: “Reform UK’s decision not to be involved in this debate is further proof that they don’t care about Wales or what is at stake in this election.

“Reform UK have no leader in Wales, they’ve no plan for Wales and are using the people of Wales as a stepping stone for Farage in Westminster.

“While some parties focus on headlines, Welsh Labour is focused on delivery: better public services, fairer opportunities, and a stronger future for every community.”

A spokesperson for the Welsh Conservatives said: “It’s very disappointing and concerning that Reform is refusing to subject itself to scrutiny in this way.

“They are a party that is very good at producing glib soundbites, but they are very bad at devising credible policies or solutions for Wales or anywhere else in the UK.

“Serious political parties will relish any opportunity to present their case on a media platform, and to let voters make choices accordingly. It speaks volumes that Reform turns down the first opportunity to take part in a Senedd election debate in 2026.

“For anyone wanting a sensible centre right alternative to 27 years of failure by Welsh Labour, the only party to vote for in May is the Welsh Conservatives.”

We asked Reform UK to explain its non-appearance, but the party did not respond to our message.

Leader debates

Recently we reported how BBC Wales has yet to make a decision on whether Nigel Farage, who will not be a candidate in the Senedd election, should be allowed to represent the party in televised leader debates during the campaign. Opponents of Reform argue that the party is a personality cult built around Mr Farage and that it doesn’t have a potential First Minister candidate with anywhere near the same charisma or debating skills as him.

ITV Wales has already decided that Mr Farage, as a non-candidate, would not be permitted to take part in any debates that it screens.

The election will take place on May 7. So far Reform is the only party not to name any of its candidates.

The final YouGov Senedd election poll for 2025 showed Plaid Cymru in the lead on 33% , Reform UK on 30%, Labour and the Conservatives both on 10%, the Green Party on 9%, the Liberal Democrats on 6% and other parties on a total of 3%.