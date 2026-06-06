Reform UK removes Burnham posts after artist threatens legal action

Reform UK has removed attack ads including a portrait of Andy Burnham after the artist threatened legal action over what he described as unauthorised use of the image to push an “anti-immigration” message.

Lawyers instructed by illustrator Stanley Chow have accused Nigel Farage’s party of copyright infringement and asked for a public apology over the content, which they said was “edited without permission”.

The images were reportedly AI-generated and appeared to show a group of people in a small boat holding “Vote Andy” placards emblazoned with Mr Chow’s portrait of the Makerfield by-election candidate and Labour leadership hopeful.

A Reform UK spokesman said the party maintains that its use of the material, which was posted a number of times on social media, “amounts to fair use” and that “this legal action is politically motivated”.

“However, we have removed the posts in good faith and without any admission of liability on our part,” they said.

Legal firm Brabners said the artist was entitled to an injunction – or undertakings to cease and desist and take down the allegedly infringing works – compensation and a public apology.

A letter of claim sent to party headquarters is understood to have said the artist, whose original portrait has featured prominently in the Greater Manchester Mayor’s by-election campaign, would be seeking at least £5,000 in damages.

It also said Mr Chow required a public statement acknowledging his rights and the alleged infringing activity to be published on Reform’s social media channels and website.

Brabners said it would advise its client to launch formal court proceedings unless the undertakings were accepted by 2pm on Monday, it is understood.

Mr Chow, a second-generation immigrant from Manchester, said the Reform UK post “misrepresents what the image stands for and what I believe in”.

“For me, this is straightforward – my work has been used without permission to share a message that I fundamentally disagree with,” he said.

“To see my portrait, created to represent something positive about Manchester and Andy’s vision for the city, being used without my permission to push agendas, including an anti-immigration message, is fundamentally unfair and wrong.”

Colin Bell, partner at Brabners said: “This is a clear case of copyright infringement.

“It’s important because an artists’ work, created with care and intention, has been used and edited without permission and without acknowledgement or remuneration. That’s not acceptable.

“Stan is entitled to an injunction – or undertakings to cease and desist and take down the infringing works – compensation and a public apology.”