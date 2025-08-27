Reform UK says Plaid Cymru ‘spy’ attended none of its meetings

Martin Shipton

Reform UK has said that a Plaid Cymru candidate who claims she joined the right-wing party as a spy never attended any of its meetings.

Carol Ann Falcon is standing for Plaid in a Cardiff council by-election in the Trowbridge ward on September 18.

Many were baffled when she declared on her election nomination papers that she had been a member of Reform between January and April this year. They found it extraordinary that someone could transition so quickly from backing a right-wing British nationalist party to standing as a candidate for a socialist Welsh Nationalist party.

Undercover operation

Then Plaid issued a statement in which it revealed that Ms Falcon had joined Reform as part of an undercover operation. It said: “Plaid Cymru is proud to support Carol Ann Falcon as our candidate for Trowbridge and St Mellons in the upcoming Cardiff Council by-election.

“Plaid Cymru locally approached Carol Ann to stand as our candidate as she has been an active member of the party for several years and has consistently demonstrated her commitment to Trowbridge and St Mellons through volunteering with food banks, local initiatives, and other charitable work. She has lived in St Mellons since 1984 and brings a long-standing dedication to her community.

“In January 2025, Carol Ann through her grassroots work became aware of concerns that Reform UK would target community food banks in deprived areas of Wales as part of its political activity. Motivated by concern to protect her community, she briefly joined Reform UK to see first-hand what information was being shared so she could counter it if needed. Carol Ann has never shared their values, engaged in their activities, nor voted for them, and ended her membership within weeks.

“She was open and transparent about this when the local Plaid Cymru branch asked her to stand, declared it on her official nomination form, and the party fully understands the reasoning behind her actions in that she acted to safeguard her community, consistent with her wider community work.

“Carol Ann’s focus remains on serving her community. She is campaigning on real local priorities: better bus services, housing that keeps pace with local schools and healthcare, improved youth provision, tackling anti-social behaviour, and ensuring the community has a strong voice on developments such as Cardiff Parkway while ensuring that the principles of social justice, fairness, and integrity guide her work.”

“We have complete confidence in Carol Ann Falcon. She has the experience, local knowledge, and commitment to be a strong voice for Trowbridge and St Mellons, and we are proud to stand alongside her in this election.”

Trustee

Ms Falcon is a trustee of an anti-poverty charity called Here For Good, based in St Mellons, Cardiff, part of the Trowbridge ward. One of its projects is St Mellons Pantry, a community-led initiative tackling food insecurity.

However, Lee Canning, who chairs Reform’s Cardiff branch, sent a message to Nation.Cymru saying: “No record of Carol Ann Falcon ever attending a Reform meeting. So covert ops rationale out the window on that one.”

Asked whether she may have been sent any documentation relating to food bank etc policy, Mr Canning said: “Nothing. Before my time as Chair but that is not something that is a done thing.”

We asked Plaid Cymru what information Ms Falcon had obtained that shed light on the potential Reform policies she was concerned about.

We also asked whether when she joined Reform, she had done so with the knowledge and approval of Plaid Cymru.

A spokesperson for Plaid Cymru responded: “There will be no further comment on this.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

