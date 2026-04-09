Reform UK Senedd candidate didn’t declare he’s a Freemason

Martin Shipton

A Senedd Reform UK candidate who is also a councillor says he didn’t realise he should have declared that he is a Freemason.

Iain McIntosh, who defected from the Conservatives last year, is a member of Powys County Council and is number 2 on Reform’s list of candidates for the Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd constituency in next month’s Senedd election, giving him a good chance of being elected.

A political source sent Nation.Cymru the minutes of a meeting of the Brecknock Lodge of the United Grand Lodge of Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons of England, Province of South Wales held in March 2022.

The minutes stated: “Brother Iain McIntosh initiated as a freemason 26/2/2020, passed November 2021.”

The political source said: “Is this THE Councillor Iain McIntosh of Brecon? How many Iain McIntosh’s are there in Brecon? It is not a common name in that area.

“If so, he has not declared it in his Council Declaration of Interests.

“Will he declare Freemasonry in his Senedd Record of Interests if he is elected?

“If it is right that he has not declared the interest, I have the following comment: This is not a debate on the merits and demerits of freemasonry. McIntosh’s failure to declare the interest is about openness and transparency. If he is serving constituents, some may be comfortable with his freemasonry, others may not be. So, it is important that he is open, transparent and straightforward by telling them what oaths he has sworn to certain clubs and societies.”

Powys County Council’s Register of Members’ Interests asks councillors to make a series of declarations about jobs they do, shares they hold, properties they own etc, including one that seeks “details of membership of any company, industrial and provident society, charity or body directed to charitable purposes”.

Charity donations

The Freemasons make regular charity donations. However, Cllr McIntosh has declared “None” in this category.

Although many distinguished scientists and intellectuals became Freemasons in the 18th Century, the organisation developed a reputation as a secret society whose members were expected to swear oaths that they were forbidden to disclose to those outside “the brotherhood”.

During the 20th Century, a widespread view developed among those who were not members that Freemasonry was used by men in business, politics and the police to advance their own interests.

When we contacted Cllr McIntosh, who runs a carpet business in Brecon, he immediately confirmed that he was the Iain McIntosh referred to in the Brecknock Lodge minutes.

‘Conflict’

He said: “I didn’t realise I was supposed to declare my membership in the Register of Interests, because I didn’t see any conflict. Powys County Council has no contracts with the Lodge I am a member of.

“I was invited to join a few years ago and did so to make some charity donations and to socialise. As it happens, I haven’t attended a Lodge meeting for a year or 18 months.

“I’m a very transparent person and it’s not in my nature to be secretive. If it was up to me, I’d be quite happy to let people know what goes on at meetings – there’s nothing dodgy.

“I’m by no means the only Freemason on Powys County Council. Looking more widely, there are Freemasons in all parties.

“If I get elected to the Senedd and they want me to declare I am a Freemason, I’ll be happy to do so.”