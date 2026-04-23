Reform UK Senedd candidate ‘pushed crazy conspiracy theories and said the late Queen should be overthrown’
Martin Shipton
A Reform UK candidate has been exposed as a peddler of bizarre conspiracy theories by the anti-fascist group Hope Not Hate.
Emma Clatworthy, the party’s number four candidate in Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg, used the Telegram messaging app to call the late Queen “a fraud” who needed to be overthrown, claimed that “the government are actors”, and suggested people only took the Covid vaccine as they were “brainwashed and programmed”.
In what Hope Not Hate described as a particularly peculiar post on February 5 2021, after declaring that “the government are actors” and “the whole system needs to be taken down and rebuilt”, Clatworthy wrote: “The Monarch needs to go she’s not our Queen never has been she’s a fraud, they’re all German decent [sic]… she’s not swearing to represent us the people, she’s swearing to trade off of us.”
Later in the same Telegram message, she wrote that: “We need to learn the correct processes to overthrow the monarch” and explained that what “needs to happen is a coordinated approach, putting the right people in the right places, such as our own Judge’s [sic], Lawyers, Sheriff, Media platforms, Doctors, Experts, and people to back them up”.
In another post, just over an hour later, Clatworthy detailed: “The problem we have is people have been brainwashed and programmed since they started school, every thing around us is programming us, so we accept this as norm, people are even rushing to get a vaccine that can kill them just to go back to the ‘norm’.”
Later that month, she also suggested creating communities outside of mainstream society in order to escape the lives of vaccinated “slaves” living in cities.
In other posts, she has called for people to “grow our own empire against the evil controlling globalists”, said that “we need to take the head off of their main weapon… the corrupt main media”, and shared the text of a friend’s Facebook post which declared that “we live in a slave system, trying to earn money to support a ponzi scheme”.
Clatworthy has also promoted medical conspiracy theories: in one Telegram message she claimed that “you can’t catch a virus” and declared that “Flu shots don’t prevent flu, they give you the flu… it’s all big pharma lies and business”.
Hope Not Hate said that those standing for Reform in other Welsh constituencies had shared far-right content and conspiracy theories on social media. Chris Brooke, for instance, one of the party’s candidates in Carmarthenshire, has responded enthusiastically to posts by the anti-Muslim extremist who calls himself Tommy Robinson, while Richard Pendry, standing in Gwynedd Maldwyn, has said Robinson “was right all along” and questioned why “the establishment” are “so frightened” by him.
Carbon
Meanwhile, Glenda Davies – up for election in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilli Rhymni – has declared there’s “no link between CO2 and temperatures” and claimed the “obsession with Carbon has little to do with the environment and more a tool used by the left to impoverish and destroy developed countries.”
At the end of its investigation into Reform’s candidates in Wales and elsewhere, Hope Not Hate states: “After the 2024 general election, in which Reform stood candidates who praised Hitler, Putin and Jimmy Savile, Farage admitted the publicity did his party ‘enormous harm’. “Afterwards, he said Reform ‘wasn’t professionalised’ and filled with ‘at best loopy and at worst extremely racist candidates’.
“What’s new?”
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Reform is antivax. Reform is sell the NHS. She will try to remove your medical support and deny you vaccines.Last thing we need is a quackery candidate opining on medicines.
Vaccines have a track record in saving lives. We see what a mess is happening on the US, reform will do the same here. No more covid jabs, no more flu jabs, well, unless you can afford it privately. People die for the lack of a simple jab.
Saddest aspect of this is nobody will be really surprised! Has the Overton window stretched so far that this is now acceptable in Cymru? I fervently hope not.
In unrelated news… sales of wool, corkboards and tin foil are soaring.
After the debacle of the 2024 general election, when Reform was forced to dump dozens of candidates for their crackpot or extreme right wing views, party leader Nigel Farage blamed a ‘vetting’ company and pledged the party would be far more ‘rigorous’ about the candidates it selected in future. Two years on and the party has selected crackpots with extreme right wing views to stand in the Senedd election. Nuff said.
Press are all over Mandleson, it avoids farage scrutiny.
It doesn’t need press scrutiny it’s quite obvious to any of us that bumps into any of them. In Penybont Bro Morgannwg there are so many nutters that ARTD is emerging as a somewhat “normal” alternative. What does that say about the state of our politics?
How do you think farage is where he is today. Press and socials. The money backing him have form.
I think we’ve all misinterpreted Reform’s vetting process. It’s not designed to keep the crackpots out, it’s designed to ensure they’re kept in.
No vetting. They “flood the zone”, expect the press to pick up on a few and let the worst through. As seen by the selections we have in Wales. They will all do as their told though or St Nige will not be happy because his owners will not be happy when he doesn’t deliver on there investment in him.
All that Orban loot going is useful for the rest of us though.
I always wondered if Reform’s secret plan was to abolish the monarchy and install President Farage. And now it’s beyond doubt.
Overthrowing the queen? Sounds like reform are outflanking Tories and labour to the right and plaid to the left with their republican, nationalist views! A broad church one might sat
In the words of Obi wan “who’s the bigger fool? The fool, or the fool that follows him?”
This woman’s followers live amongst us.
Unionists lost their minds when Leanne Wood referred to the Queen as “Mrs Windsor”. Yet now some are happy to support a party whose candidates have talked about overthrowing the monarchy and flirted with pro‑Kremlin narratives. Churchill would be spinning in his grave. That is not patriotism, that is hypocrisy and is treason. A betrayal of the very values they claim to defend.
Well I agree with her fighting republican spirit I must say. But otherwise…. totally crazy
Quote: In other posts, she has called for people to “grow our own empire against the evil controlling globalists”, said that “we need to take the head off of their main weapon… the corrupt main media”, and shared the text of a friend’s Facebook post which declared that “we live in a slave system, trying to earn money to support a ponzi scheme”. Right, and while we’re at it: Trump won in 2020, the moon landing was filmed in a studio, the Earth is flat, and we’re all living in a Matrix simulation. If those are the alternatives, I’ll happily… Read more »