Reform UK supporters ‘don’t realise Nation of Sanctuary was for Ukrainians’

Martin Shipton

Most Reform UK supporters in Caerphilly don’t realise that the bulk of the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary programme has been spent on resettling Ukrainian refugees, it has been claimed.

Throughout the Senedd by-election campaign, which will culminate on polling day, October 23, the far right party’s most persistent line of attack has been on the Nation of Sanctuary scheme, which it has wrongly claimed to have been for asylum seekers.

In fact, more than 80% of the £55m spent has been spent resettling Ukrainians who fled their homeland in the wake of Putin’s brutal invasion.

On Friday October 17, an event was held in Caerphilly to celebrate the Nation of Sanctuary scheme, It was described as “A Day of Hope, Love and Roots”.

‘Human warmth’

In a Facebook post, Yuliia Bond of the community group Caerphilly Ukrainians wrote: “Today in Morgan Jones Park, we planted thousands of bluebells and daffodils – little bursts of blue and yellow that will bloom long after today is gone. But what really grew today was human warmth.

“It didn’t feel like a formal event – it felt like a family reunion. Laughter, hugs, kind eyes, shared stories. In a time when the world keeps shouting and dividing, here we were – people quietly choosing kindness, standing shoulder to shoulder for peace and community.”

The by-election was caused by the sudden death in August of Labour MS Hefin David.

Hefin David

Ms Bond wrote: “We were deeply moved to have Hefin David’s mum Christine David and sister Siân Fowler with us. Hefin was a good friend of our community, a man whose heart led before politics. His loss still feels heavy but seeing his family there reminded us that goodness never truly disappears. It grows and continues in others.

“And how special to have Gareth Hughes, the Green Party candidate with us, and my dear friend who, together with his wonderful wife Chris, opened their home to me and my children when we fled the war. Yes, nine months of hosting me – that’s why Gareth is so grey now. Hearing him say he is proud of me touched something deep.

“When you’re displaced and going through a lot of trauma, you feel small and lost – almost like a child again. For me, real integration didn’t begin with a job, a home, or language. It began the moment I felt responsible for the place I now live in – when I started caring for it as I cared for my homeland. That’s when I knew: I truly belong. No matter what the far right might say or think.

“We had Plaid Cymru – Rhun ap Iorwerth, Peredur Owen Griffiths, Steven Skivens, and Lindsay Whittle, whose powerful, firm words still echo after debates. To me that’s what real leadership looks like: empathy with courage, heart with reason.

“We had Dafydd Iwan the folk singer, Nick Wysoczanskyj from the Welsh Refugee Council, reminding us how vital it is to fight lies with truth; and Lynn Gazal from Climate Action Caerphilly Caerffili Gweithredu Hinsawdd, whose heart and effort made this day bloom. Lynn organised the whole school to take part – class by class, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, planting bulbs and filling the park with joy all day long.

“We also had Meg SF with her children from Gwent Green Party and Philip Davies, Wales Green Party’s Deputy Leader.

“Steve Aicheler, the LibDem candidate for Caerphilly beautifully said, parties may stand on different sides of many debates, but on this – on standing with Ukrainians and supporting the Nation of Sanctuary – they stand together.

“Welsh Labour – we were so happy to see Richard Tunnicliffe with his son today: his warmth and energy always lifts everyone’s spirits. Huge huge thanks to Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt for her continued support, kindness, and genuine belief in Wales as a true Nation of Sanctuary – and Julie Morgan and Wayne David for your support!

“Many thanks to Caerphilly Town Council for making it possible and to all who came with trowels, smiles, and open hearts. If I’ve forgotten to mention someone, please remind me – days like this have too many heroes to name!

“Look through the photos and videos – you’ll see it: the laughter, the hugs, the unity that no words can fully capture.

“And one last thing. I keep hearing, ‘We’re not against Ukrainians, just against asylum seekers.’ Oh really? Interesting how that works – because 85% of the Nation of Sanctuary funding actually supported Ukrainians with integration. So maybe ask your party – why launch a petition against the Nation of Sanctuary scheme? Why demonise it and make it the main election campaign agenda? Oh wait … they didn’t mention that little detail when thousands of good, trusting Welsh people were asked to sign it, did they?

“I think today showed the difference between what divides and what unites. And what unites is always stronger.

“Let’s keep planting – flowers, friendship, and hope. Because that’s how a Nation of Sanctuary grows.”