Reform UK takes out cover wrap on local newspaper vowing to ‘control immigration’

Stephen Price

Community members have shared their thoughts on a Reform UK cover wrap focused on Labour’s ‘failings’ and immigration which has taken over the Newsquest-owned Abergavenny Chronicle ahead of the Senedd Election on 7 May.

Copies of the latest Abergavenny Chronicle hit shelves today, Wednesday 29 April, and residents were quick to share photos to local community groups.

The cover wrap which occupies both the back and front and two internal pages of the Chronicle, owned by Newsquest Media Group based in Oxford, reads simply: “Vote reform, Get Labour out.”

The party writes that a vote for them is “a vote to take back control, cut waste and deliver better services”, and vows to “control immigration” despite those powers held by Westminster and not the Welsh Government.

The inside left hand page reads: “Dear Resident,

“For decades, Wales has been taken for granted. Labour propped up by Plaid Cymru. Ask yourself one simple question: has that worked?

“Look around. Does immigration seem under control? Do you feel Wales is getting a fair deal? Has your cost of living gone down? Does it feel like public services are improving?

“Labour has failed Wales. And its failure does not belong to Labour alone. Plaid Cymru have supported them every step of the way.

“But now we have a chance to do something different. For the first time in decades, you have a real alternative.

“Across Wales, people are turning to Reform UK because they know it’s time for change. A vote for Reform is a vote to take back control, cut waste, and deliver better services.

“We will:

Reduce waste in government spending

Cut taxes for working people

Control immigration

Improve public services

Stand up for Wales

“If you want change, you have to vote for it

“On May 7th, vote Reform UK.

“Yours sincerely,

“Nigel Farage MP, Leader of Reform UK

“Dr David Thomas, Reform UK Senedd Wales”

In one post featuring an image of the newspapers on sale which has been shared widely among Abergavenny residents, a community member shared: “What a tawdry sight: local newspapers abandoning their remit to serve their local readers because a party of crooks backed by billionaires bought them out.”

A commenter wrote underneath: “Unbelievable! Let’s hope sensible people stop buying it and all their advertisers stop advertising with them.”

While another added: “Ahhhh, 2/3 of funding of reform comes from Christopher Harborne (9 million last year). Lives is Thailand, made billions from crypto and is only interested in deregulation of crypto. Where do you think the money comes from for front page adverts?

“Also the Brexit party who campaigned for brexit, which seemed to work well for farmers last time round. If you’re voting for change and thinking Farage is it, you will be sorely disappointed!”

Further comments include one writing simply: “Incredibly worrying. I had hoped Wales would have more sense, latest polls are terrifying!!!”

Not everyone was against the cover wrap, however, with one adding: “It’s called a democracy if they want to put it out that’s fine if you don’t want to look at it then turn your head.”

Another wrote: “VOTE REFORM.”

The Chronicle’s owners, Newsquest Media Group Limited, are the second largest publisher of regional and local newspapers in the United Kingdom – owned by the American mass media holding company USA Today Co.

It has 205 brands across the UK, publishing online and in print (165 newspaper brands and 40 magazine brands) and reaches 28 million visitors a month online and 6.5 million readers a week in print.

Polling

Reform UK has moved slightly ahead of Plaid Cymru in the latest Senedd election polling, underlining how finely balanced the contest has become.

A survey conducted by Survation for Aberystwyth University and S4C puts Reform on 30%, with Plaid close behind on 28%.

Welsh Labour trails in third place on 15%, while the Conservatives and the Green Party are both on 10%. The Liberal Democrats stand on 4%, with a further 4% backing other parties.

Analysis of the poll suggests the election remains highly competitive, with small margins potentially decisive in determining the final outcome.

Dr Anwen Elias from Aberystwyth University, who led the analysis of the opinion poll, said: “These findings point to a highly competitive political landscape ahead of the Senedd election, with two parties currently leading in voting intention.

“While Reform UK are found to hold a slight lead over Plaid Cymru, it is clearly incredibly close between the two parties. On the basis of such close polling results, projecting which party will win the most seats in the Senedd is incredibly difficult.”

She added that the results indicate a significant shift in Welsh politics, with both Labour and the Conservatives trailing well behind the frontrunners.

“If these results are replicated on 7 May, they will constitute a historic change in our politics,” she said.

The poll also highlights the issues most likely to influence voters, with the cost of living cited by 67% of respondents and NHS and healthcare by 64%.

Immigration (39%) and the wider economy (31%) were also ranked as key concerns, while housing, climate change, crime and education were mentioned by smaller proportions.

Around 60% of respondents said they are generally interested in politics, with just over half saying they have been following the election campaign to some degree.

However, engagement varies sharply by age. More than two-thirds of those aged 65 and over said they had paid attention to the campaign, compared with fewer than half of those aged 16 to 24.

When asked which party is running the best campaign, 20% chose Plaid Cymru and 18% Reform UK, though 39% said they did not know.

Plaid Cymru was also seen as the party most likely to stand up for Wales’ interests, with 34% selecting it compared to 16% for Reform UK. More than a quarter of respondents said no party represented Wales’ interests or were unsure.

Complexity

Dr Elias said the findings underline the complexity of voter decision-making.

“The results highlight the importance of everyday concerns in shaping voter priorities, especially the cost of living and pressures on the NHS,” she said.

“At the same time, there is a notable gap between voting intention and perceptions of which party best represents Wales’ interests.”

The poll was based on a sample of 1,065 adults in Wales, surveyed online between 17 and 23 April, with results weighted to reflect the population and likelihood to vote.