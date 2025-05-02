Reform UK takes seat in second Welsh council following by-election

Lewis Smith – Local Democracy reporter

Reform UK have won a seat on a second Welsh council following a by-election in south Wales.

The by-election was held for the Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr ward in Bridgend on May 1, 2025, after the resignation of former Labour councillor Mike Kearn.

The vacant seat was won by newly elected Reform councillor, Owain Clatworthy, 20, who clinched it with a narrow margin of only 30 votes.

He edged out the second placed Labour candidate Gary Chappell who ended the night with 667 votes and the third placed Independent candidate Rhys Watkins with 351 votes.

Win

Following the shock result he will now join two sitting Labour members for the ward – current deputy leader of the council, Cllr Jane Gebbie, and former council leader Cllr Huw David.

He also takes his place as the second Reform politician in Wales to have won an election following a win at a Torfaen Borough Council by-election earlier this year.

Following the results, Cllr Clatworthy said: “I’m incredibly humbled and it’s a true honour to have been elected. I ran a campaign based on people because many are fed up of being ignored and want to see change.

“The work begins now to build a better future for everyone in the ward and I will stand up for the community and put people first.”

The full results for Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr:

Owain Clatworthy, Reform UK – 697 (Elected)

Gary Chappell Welsh Labour – 667

Rhys Watkins, Independent – 351

Andy Moss, Plaid Cymru – 154

Byron Davies, Welsh Conservatives – 55

Debra Cooper, Wales Green Party – 54

