Reform UK takes seat in second Welsh council following by-election
Lewis Smith – Local Democracy reporter
Reform UK have won a seat on a second Welsh council following a by-election in south Wales.
The by-election was held for the Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr ward in Bridgend on May 1, 2025, after the resignation of former Labour councillor Mike Kearn.
The vacant seat was won by newly elected Reform councillor, Owain Clatworthy, 20, who clinched it with a narrow margin of only 30 votes.
He edged out the second placed Labour candidate Gary Chappell who ended the night with 667 votes and the third placed Independent candidate Rhys Watkins with 351 votes.
Win
Following the shock result he will now join two sitting Labour members for the ward – current deputy leader of the council, Cllr Jane Gebbie, and former council leader Cllr Huw David.
He also takes his place as the second Reform politician in Wales to have won an election following a win at a Torfaen Borough Council by-election earlier this year.
Following the results, Cllr Clatworthy said: “I’m incredibly humbled and it’s a true honour to have been elected. I ran a campaign based on people because many are fed up of being ignored and want to see change.
“The work begins now to build a better future for everyone in the ward and I will stand up for the community and put people first.”
The full results for Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr:
Owain Clatworthy, Reform UK – 697 (Elected)
Gary Chappell Welsh Labour – 667
Rhys Watkins, Independent – 351
Andy Moss, Plaid Cymru – 154
Byron Davies, Welsh Conservatives – 55
Debra Cooper, Wales Green Party – 54
No surprise that Owain Clatworthy is a recent member of the Conservative Party. I bet he didn’t raise that much when campaigning in Cefn Cribwr.
I say this with the no happiness but another awful result for Plaid in a working class south Wales ward. I really hope they are doing some soul searching.
They don’t need to do any soul searching. They need to do some actual grassroots work and sort out moribund constituency committees across the south.
Oh whoopee doo. One seat. Who’s waiting for the flypast by Nigel Farage with a banner proposing a new Bank Holiday celebrating himself. All I see in this lineup are those who would sell Wales down the river to please their cult leader Nigel Farage. They are merely sheeple led by their noses. Conservatives collaborators. The very same mindset opposed devolution in 1979. Again in 1997. They also hostile towards and likely voted against Wales having a legislative powers in 2012. They opposed the increase in Senedd members from 60 to 96 , ironically a change that increased their chance… Read more »