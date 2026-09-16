Reform UK tried to ‘cover up’ assault incident that led to its Welsh leader’s resignation
Martin Shipton
Reform UK tried to suppress coverage of its leader’s arrest on suspicion of assault and coercive control by warning news outlets they would break European privacy law by reporting it, we can reveal.
Rumours of Dan Thomas’s arrest began circulating on Monday, but it wasn’t possible for it to be reported until Gwent Police issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon that said: “On Sunday 13 September a 45-year-old man, from the Aberbargoed area, was arrested on suspicion of assault and engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”
We have been made aware that in the period between the circulation of the rumour and confirmation of Thomas’s arrest, a number of news outlets were told by Reform representatives that if they published details of the arrest, they would be in breach of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
Article 8 states: “Right to respect for private and family life.
“1. Everyone has the right to respect for his private and family life, his home and his correspondence.
“2. There shall be no interference by a public authority with the exercise of this right except such as is in accordance with the law and is necessary in a democratic society in the interests of national security, public safety or the economic well-being of the country, for the prevention of disorder or crime, for the protection of health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.”
We wrote to Reform UK’s media office, stating: “We are aware that you have written to other news outlets warning them that reporting the arrest of Dan Thomas for domestic violence would infringe Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
“Could you explain why you believe that the ECHR can be used to cover up acts of criminality?
“We also request a statement about Mr Thomas’s position within the party. Has he been suspended from the leadership and/or party membership?
“Will he be returning to the Senedd tomorrow or will he be staying away until the issue relating to his arrest is resolved?”
We received no response.
Later, following the release of the police statement, Thomas released a statement of his own in which he stated: “It has been the honour of my life to have been the leader of Reform Wales and see this party go from zero to 34 elected members and become the largest opposition group in Welsh history.
“With deep regret, I am now standing down from this position due to personal reasons.
“Over the weekend, I was reported to the police and was released without charge. I stress that I have done nothing wrong, but I do not want the coming headlines to be a distraction from the fantastic work our Senedd team is doing in holding this government to account.
“I will continue to serve my constituents in Casnewydd Islwyn and will fully back whoever the group selects as its next leader.”
Extraordinary
No announcement has been made to the effect that Thomas has been suspended from the party – a situation that would be seen as extraordinary in many other countries.
A former Reform member told Nation.Cymru: “It is absolutely outrageous that Reform hoped to cover up the allegations against Dan Thomas by claiming that disclosure of them would breach privacy law.
“This is absolute nonsense – the European Convention on Human Rights cannot be used as a means to block the disclosure of information relating to potential criminality.
“As someone who is a former victim of domestic abuse, I support anyone who wants to find out as much information as they can about their abuser.
“It also seems greatly hypocritical to base their arguments on the very European institution that they want to see abolished.”
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The irony of anti ECHR political party using the, um, ECHR to silence the media on reporting of the arrest of their former senedd Welsh leader.
I don’t think these clowns are capable of seeing this cynicism.
Would that be the ECHR that Reform want the UK to leave?
How ironic and hypocritical to attempt to invoke a human rights charter that they want disposed of. Under their proposals, nobody but NOBODY will have the right to live a peaceful family life let alone any other rights whatsoever. Their ICE squad thugs will be able to kick in any door they choose with impunity.
It’s an irony overdose because they also engaged in controlling/coercive behaviour to cover up an allegation of engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour.
Yes. Here is another irony. You were, and i will be, careful and intent on using the word ‘allegation’ or ‘alleged’ because we believe in due process and the rule of law. By contrast, Reform ‘Britain Is Lawless’ UK, as advertised on a lectern with their leader stood behind it, engage in mass, extra judicial convictions of millions of chosen human beings just because they say so including the summary beating of women at their conference who were arbitrarily dubbed ‘far left’ by the ticket inspector Generic. Still not an excuse to beat (and coercively control) women. They were white… Read more »
“We received no response” seems to be the default response.
Just as well that everyone is too busy laughing at them to read it anyway.
Medal man ,Art Wright Dan Thomas’s fellow MS in Newport
Now resorting to making traffic announcements to bury the car crash in house
“I am writing to make you aware that urgent works are required to repair a bridge joint on the westbound carriageway of the Prince of Wales Bridge. “
Desperate. When did they ever give the first toss about our ability to get around when they are hard focussed on getting immigrant traffic off the road so that their boss can get to Port Talbot quicker to lie to the towns’ folk about re-opening the blast furnace?
LOOOOL now they suddenly care about the EHCR. Bunch of chimps.
An insult to chimps.
*chef’s kiss*.
thank you Reform. XD
Reform, is a gift that just keeps on giving.
Human rights when it suits them—how ironic. This is an open-and-shut case. We must maintain standards. Dan Thomas is not fit to be a member of our Senedd Cymru. He must be recalled as a MS, removed by his constituents, and a by-election called. End of.
There are no by elections – not sure what would happen if a member is disqualified (I think they go next on the party list) and if there is no-one left on the list, the seat is vaccant
Yes this is the one issue with PR and STV, you’re not voting for the person, you’re voting for the party. So if you want to enforce party discipline like this, you effectively need to be a member of Reform and pray they have democratic accountability. They don’t btw.
A clear use of misogynist gaslighting to present a man charged with violence against a woman as a victim.
I support and name the courage of the woman that has come forth about this man’s violence, to all of us that can, and to those of us who can’t.
There’s literally none of this lot who aren’t utterly beneath contempt. It should surprise no-one that they are mixed up with this Patriot Platform lot:
https://bylinetimes.com/2026/09/16/the-reform-councillors-embedded-in-britains-masked-patriot-anti-migrant-network/