Reform UK tried to ‘cover up’ assault incident that led to its Welsh leader’s resignation

Martin Shipton

Reform UK tried to suppress coverage of its leader’s arrest on suspicion of assault and coercive control by warning news outlets they would break European privacy law by reporting it, we can reveal.

Rumours of Dan Thomas’s arrest began circulating on Monday, but it wasn’t possible for it to be reported until Gwent Police issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon that said: “On Sunday 13 September a 45-year-old man, from the Aberbargoed area, was arrested on suspicion of assault and engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

We have been made aware that in the period between the circulation of the rumour and confirmation of Thomas’s arrest, a number of news outlets were told by Reform representatives that if they published details of the arrest, they would be in breach of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Article 8 states: “Right to respect for private and family life.

“1. Everyone has the right to respect for his private and family life, his home and his correspondence.

“2. There shall be no interference by a public authority with the exercise of this right except such as is in accordance with the law and is necessary in a democratic society in the interests of national security, public safety or the economic well-being of the country, for the prevention of disorder or crime, for the protection of health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.”

We wrote to Reform UK’s media office, stating: “We are aware that you have written to other news outlets warning them that reporting the arrest of Dan Thomas for domestic violence would infringe Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

“Could you explain why you believe that the ECHR can be used to cover up acts of criminality?

“We also request a statement about Mr Thomas’s position within the party. Has he been suspended from the leadership and/or party membership?

“Will he be returning to the Senedd tomorrow or will he be staying away until the issue relating to his arrest is resolved?”

We received no response.

Later, following the release of the police statement, Thomas released a statement of his own in which he stated: “It has been the honour of my life to have been the leader of Reform Wales and see this party go from zero to 34 elected members and become the largest opposition group in Welsh history.

“With deep regret, I am now standing down from this position due to personal reasons.

“Over the weekend, I was reported to the police and was released without charge. I stress that I have done nothing wrong, but I do not want the coming headlines to be a distraction from the fantastic work our Senedd team is doing in holding this government to account.

“I will continue to serve my constituents in Casnewydd Islwyn and will fully back whoever the group selects as its next leader.”

Extraordinary

No announcement has been made to the effect that Thomas has been suspended from the party – a situation that would be seen as extraordinary in many other countries.

A former Reform member told Nation.Cymru: “It is absolutely outrageous that Reform hoped to cover up the allegations against Dan Thomas by claiming that disclosure of them would breach privacy law.

“This is absolute nonsense – the European Convention on Human Rights cannot be used as a means to block the disclosure of information relating to potential criminality.

“As someone who is a former victim of domestic abuse, I support anyone who wants to find out as much information as they can about their abuser.

“It also seems greatly hypocritical to base their arguments on the very European institution that they want to see abolished.”

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