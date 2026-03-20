Reform UK Wales leader ‘struggling to get party members to campaign for him’

Martin Shipton

Reform UK is struggling to get its members to campaign in the seat where its leader in Wales is expected to stand in May’s Senedd election.

Former London councillor Dan Thomas, who was appointed by Nigel Farage without any consultation with members of the party in Wales, is due to stand in the new super-constituency of Casnewydd Islwyn, which includes the town of Blackwood, where he was brought up.

But an email leaked to Nation.Cymru that was sent to local party members by Kevin Preston, who chairs Newport and Islwyn Reform, states: “Out of over 1400 members and supporters in our branch so far only eight have said they will help campaign this weekend in Lliswerry and Blackwood. Five of these eight are the committee members. Unfortunately this is typical of the response we get.

“We stand a good chance of doing well in the upcoming elections (only one month 18 days away) IF we get the support we need NOW. There is no need to worry if you haven’t done it before you can be teamed up with an experienced canvasser. Please make the effort to help and let us know your availability.

“We can’t do it without your help.”

A Conservative source said: “I don’t think Reform’s ‘motorway toll’ manifesto policy for a relief road has gone down overly well in Newport. Seems they’re now struggling to get the troops out.”

The issue of an M4 relief road has been highly contentious in the Newport area for many years. Residents and businesses have complained about persistent traffic logjams around the Brynglas tunnels, which they say make connectivity in south Wales much more difficult. But former Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford rejected building a relief road on environmental and cost grounds.

Earlier this month Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said his party would press for a toll road to be built if it won the Senedd election.

His comments came during the launch of his party’s Welsh manifesto at the International Convention Centre in Newport.

The transport section of Reform’s Welsh manifesto pledged to “build the M4 relief road”.

The manifesto states: “The failure to build the M4 relief road has imposed huge costs on commuters, freight, and the wider Welsh economy.

“We will seek private funding or, as a national economic priority that also benefits England, funding from a Reform instituted British Sovereign Wealth Fund to finance the work as part of wider commitment to developing a Severnside economic zone.”

As Farage was stepping off the stage in Newport, he told BBC Wales his Welsh leader Dan Thomas wanted to “get private capital in, make it a toll road, and give the people the option of doing it”.

“Not much of the expenditure here would have to come from taxes,” he said.

The Welsh Conservatives criticised Reform at the time, saying Welsh motorists should not be charged to use the M4.

The Senedd Tories have also pledged to build an M4 relief road if the party wins the May 7 election.

The party proposes to fund the project through a combination of existing budgets, borrowing, and UK Government support.

Charged

Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Sam Rowlands, said: “People in Wales are already paying the price for years of poor transport decisions, so the last thing motorists need is the prospect of being charged again just to use a vital piece of infrastructure like the M4.

“The Welsh Conservatives have been clear that Wales needs better transport links, not new tolls.

“Our manifesto commits to delivering major road improvements, including an M4 relief road, upgrading the A55 and dualling the A40 to Fishguard, to ease congestion and support economic growth.

“Motorists and businesses rely on the M4 every day. The priority should be improving the network and tackling congestion, not introducing new charges that would place yet another burden on commuters, families and businesses across south Wales.”

Newport Conservative Leader Cllr Matthew Evans added: “How many motorists would pay the toll?

“How many would simply continue on the existing M4 or even detour through Newport’s A-Roads to avoid paying the toll?

“What private finance company is going to come up with £1.5 billion to fund building the relief road?”

Put up costs

A spokesperson for Welsh Labour said: “Reform have admitted they want to put up costs. They’d build a road and make hard working people pay for it every single day.”

A political source told Nation.Cymru: “There’s no doubt that Reform is struggling to get supporters to engage in active campaigning. It’s a party that relies heavily on the personality cult surrounding Farage, but the shine is wearing off as people become more aware of his lucrative moonlighting on a dozen jobs above his salary as an MP, not to mention his racism and support for Trump.”

Reform has yet to make any announcement relating to its list of candidates for Wales – a move widely believed to be aimed at reducing the time opponents and journalists have to discover skeletons in the cupboard of those nominated.