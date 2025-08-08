Reform UK win by-election in Welsh county declared ‘Reform free zone’

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

Reform UK has won a by-election in a Welsh county that was declared “a Reform-free zone” just a fortnight ago.

The Conservatives had been looking for a fourth successive victory in by-elections to town and community councils in Monmouthshire after successes in Caerwent, Wyesham in Monmouth and Portskewett near Chepstow.

But it was Reform that triumphed in the election to Goetre Community Council with candidate Martin John Stevens topping the poll in the Goytre Ward to become Monmouthshire’s first Reform councillor in the village between Pontypool and Abergavenny.

Though town and community councils are non-partisan, with decisions made by the full council and no division along party lines, candidates can stand for political parties and Reform considers the victory to be significant.

Victory

Stuart Keyte, who is a Reform councillor on Torfaen Borough Council, and chair of its Torfaen and Monmouthshire branch, said contesting the community council elections has been preperation for next year’s Welsh election when the constituencies will be combined to elect six Senedd Members using a proportional system.

Referring to comments made by Richard John, the leader of the Conservative group on Monmouthshire council, Cllr Keyte said: “So much for being a Reform-free zone. The Tories threw the full weight of of their campaign machine with dawn leaflet raids on the day of the election and big names kocking on doors.”

The Torfaen councillor said former MP David Davies had been leafleting for the Conservatives and described the recent elections as “preperation for when the Senedd elections start to kick off.”

Polling

When the Conservatives won the Wyesham ward by-election in July, just days after Conservative Senedd Member Laura Anne Jones who had represented the ward on Monmouthshire County Council defected to Reform, Cllr John had hailed the Tory victory.

He dismissed Reform as offering no more than “soundbites” and said: “Monmouthshire remains a Reform-free zone.”

The victory in Goetre came on a night of celebration for Nigel Farage’s party as it won the previously Labour held Llangennech seat on Carmarthenshire County Council.

Cllr Seat said Reform is challenging across Wales: “We are polling in the high twenties or projected to win in seats across Wales.”

The Goytre Ward by-election was called due to a councillor automatically losing their seat due to failing attend meetings and the eight member council now has one councillor each from Reform, Labour and the Conservatives.

Goetre Community Council, Goytre Ward result

BUTLER Andrew Michael (Local Conservatives) 97

PARRY Neil James 115

STEVENS Martin John (Reform UK 150) Elected

WILLCOX Maureen Catherine 48

Spoilt papers: 0

Turnout: 37 per cent

