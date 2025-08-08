Reform UK wins by-election to take second seat on Carmarthenshire County Council

Martin Shipton

Reform UK has won its second seat on Carmarthenshire County Council, taking the Llangennech ward from Labour in a by-election caused by the death of former councillor Gary Jones.

Reform’s Carmelo Colasanto got 694 votes, with Plaid Cymru’s Richard Talog Jones in second place with 489.

Labour’s Jordan Sargent got 380 votes; Justin Griffiths of the Liberal Democrats 26; Edward Evans, Welsh Conservative 14; and Wayne Erasmus of Gwlad 6.

The turnout was 39.37%, considered not bad for a council by-election.

Haemorrhaging

Plaid Cymru, which for many years held both seats in the ward with ex-councillors Gwyn Hopkins and Gwyneth Thomas, campaigned heavily in the seat, but the haemorrhaging of Labour votes to Reform ensured victory for the right-wing populist party.

Jonathan Edwards, the former Plaid Cymru and Independent MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, said: “Plaid Cymru are claiming that they will win three seats next May in the Senedd election in the Sir Gar super-seat, which they need to do if Adam Price, who is third on the party’s list, is to be returned to the Senedd.

“Two convincing Reform county council victories in the Llanelli part of the constituency [Reform took another Labour seat in the Lliedi by-election in May] indicates that a return of three seats is highly ambitious.

“Llangennech is a traditionally strong Plaid Cymru voting community.

“To win the election nationally, three seats in Sir Gar would be useful. A return of only two seats could be nationally significant.

“All the momentum, even west of the Loughor, seems to be with a populist right wing British nationalism. Plaid strategists should be very worried.”

‘Devastating’

Cllr Alun Lenny, Plaid Cymru’s cabinet member for resources on Carmarthenshire County Council, said: “It’s a very disappointing result for Plaid Cymru, but it’s absolutely devastating for Labour. We lost 100 votes from the last council election in 2022, but Labour lost 600. In 2022 Gary Jones got 981 votes and this time they were down to 380.

“Reform are on a roll at the moment, but it’s a party built around one man, Nigel Farage. We’ve already seen signs of tension in Reform, and I expect there will be more. Sooner or later it will unravel as people find out more about what they stand for and as they observe the chaos in the English councils they now run, including one led by a teenager.”

