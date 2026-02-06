Reform UK wins Ynys Môn by-election

Reform UK has won its first-ever seat on Ynys Môn council after taking the Ynys Gybi ward in a by-election.

Reform candidate Celfyn Furlong secured victory with 603 votes, gaining the seat from Plaid Cymru with a majority of 260.

Plaid’s Bethan Jones finished second on 343 votes, followed by Labour’s Mary Roberts on 171. Voter turnout was 33.3%, with one ballot paper rejected.

The by-election was triggered by the death of long-serving councillor and former Football Association of Wales president Trefor Lloyd Hughes MBE, who died in November aged 77.

The result gives Reform UK its first representative on Isle of Anglesey County Council, where Plaid Cymru remains the largest group with 19 councillors. The council also includes 11 independents, three Labour councillors, and one each from the Liberal Democrats and Reform UK.

Ynys Gybi is also represented by Labour councillor Keith Roberts and independent councillor Dafydd Rhys Thomas.

In a statement following his win, Cllr Furlong paid tribute to his predecessor, describing Mr Lloyd Hughes as a “talisman” who had given years of service to the community and to Wales. He said he was “humbled and honoured” to be elected and pledged to work hard for local residents.