Reform UK would introduce ‘patriotic’ history and make schools fly Union flag
A Reform UK Government would require every school to mount a picture of the King, fly the Union flag and introduce “patriotic” history classes.
The party has announced a string of education policies ahead of St George’s Day which they say will restore “national pride” to the curriculum.
They have criticised history being taught through “a progressive lens” and said a new curriculum would be implemented in their first 100 days of Government if they were to be elected.
It argued that the subject should reflect a “patriotic history of the British Isles” without being framed in “modern narratives”.
Reform wants pupils in England to cover events such as the Magna Carta, the Wars of the Roses, the English Civil War, the Glorious Revolution, the Act of Union, the Enlightenment and Victorian Britain.
These are all topics which fall within time periods covered already in GCSE history by exam boards across England.
British history would form a minimum of 60% of the subject’s assessed content, with the Secretary of State for Education being given powers to intervene “where this is not followed”, the party said.
Reform UK’s would-be education secretary, Suella Braverman, said: “Tory and Labour governments have failed a generation of young people with a substandard curriculum that undermines academic rigour and national identity in favour of promoting their mass migration agenda.
“Reform will end this. As education secretary I will introduce a new curriculum that will rekindle national pride and ensure that every child leaves school with an understanding of what a privilege it is to be British.”
The party has also indicated that every school will be required to fly the Union flag, honour St George’s Day in England and mount a visible portrait of King Charles in a communal space.
They also indicated that funding would be provided for Scottish and Welsh schools to fly the Union flag along with their national flags but acknowledged that education is a devolved area of government.
They claimed that in 2024, every state-funded school in the country was offered a portrait of the King but only 34% took up the offer.
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This is a story that doesn’t affect Wales. Education is devolved, so what suella wants in England doesn’t transfer directly to the devolved nations. Why are we not focusing on devolved issues in the run up to the election?
I’m actually yet to see an article on the new education policies of respective parties on this site. Just one opinion piece so far on arguably the most important devolved function of the assembly. Same with the BBC. Or about university funding. Maybe education is simply not a priority for the Welsh people?
I rather suspect that Reform will use Senedd seats to boost their chaos, continually screw up/put a spanner in the works, which will then be used to proclaim the Senedd doesnt work. This tey will then use as a reason it should be abolished in yrs to come if they gain power in Westminster. Farage and a few of his henchmen and women are known for saying the Senedd should be abolished. So yes, Wales may well be back under Westminster if Reform gain power
My point is this is another example of devolved Vs non-devolved matters. We get annoyed when Tories and Westminster do it, but left are happy to do it also for their benefit. Overall it belittles the senedd
Just a rerun of the UKIP rabble. Most’ll be independents, Welsh Cons or Restore within six months.
They will have committee seats. They will follow orders. If they take the Senedd then all in Farage. If they don’t, they will play merry hell in those committees.
Kind of like a North Korea from Temu??
Need to get Opium wars on this list.
Patriotic history is what Germany had in the 30’s. Patriotic history is what yo get with dictators. Patriotic history brought you “Taffy was a Welsh Man….” Patriotic history brought you Nuremberg rallies and book burning. Patriotic history helped the extermination camps happen. Privilege to be British? Farage will sell us to the highest bidder, he shills for foreign power’s, he earns a lot of monetary from dubious sources outside the UK, my definition of British includes not selling my nation out, as farage does constantly. He will distort and lie about history, see his Brexit performance. Bloke couldn’t lie straight… Read more »
Under a Reform UK govt wouldnt be surprised to see Cymru renamed “Wales-shire”. They’ll try to finish the job off that Henry 8th failed to do
Or Western Englandshire?
Or West Birmingham
Unfortunately, a large proportion of the Cymry would not care and would not be concerned and others would probably welcome it. No backbone.
Or West Anglia!
Many Reform supporters are highly sceptical towards Carlo. They see him as a liberal multiculturalist. They’ll eventually replace his portrait with that of their glorious leader Nigel. Authoritarianism is staring us in the face. Cymru has to present a front against this very slippery slope.
Haven’t the Labour party being sort of doing this for years? Question: Why hasn’t Welsh history been taught in Welsh schools? Answer: The British Labour party in Cymru want to promote the Union and believe in creating a British socialist utopia (which most people know isn’t going to happen because England is, was, and always be right leaning). My partner’s grandchildren haven’t even heard about Owain Glyndwr but “know loads about Henry VIII”)! Labour 100 years of colonial rule is hopefully coming to an end, it may however be replaced by an even more colonial political party – ReformUK. Inadvertently… Read more »
Yep great idea, the flag that’s internationally renowned for representing theft, genocide and abuse on a school wall.
That’s Reform.
Indoctrination: the process of repeating an idea or belief to someone until they accept it without criticism or question
What an embarrassing country we are that we’re on the verge of making these reactionaries and oddballs the largest party in our Senedd.
For shame. I despair, the evidence of Brexit being such an unmitigated disaster should have been enough to finish Farage and his fellow travellers politically for a generation.
What a farce.
The proposed dystopian ‘education’ system will encourage white children to point at the flag, monarch and the skin colour on their forearms (Nick Griffin style – i saw that) and sneer at non white pupils, second classing them. Anyone who doesn’t think THIS is her sick plan needs educating. Be ‘woke’ to the evil.
This is indoctrination, the antithesis of freedom of thought and conscience, a direct attack on young, impressionable minds and by extension, psychological child abuse. ‘Evil’ was said to be an emotive and subjective word which cannot be applied to many things but it does have a dictionary definition which, for me, certainly applies here.
Strange one. I would hope that in Wales the history taught is resolutely patriotic – for good and for bad. The Welsh Knot, Glyndwr, coal and iron, literature and culture, our role in the world (emigration to the US etc). Patriotic doesn’t have to be the preserve of the likes of Reform and it is twisted.
Get a picture of Carlo up in my kids’ school and see what happens.
Lots of kids get really good at darts??
So, a few people will tell the rest of us what we must do. These small-time dictators must be stopped before they multiply.
Isn’t at least 60% of the history curriculum in Wales, British history anyway? What is going to change? Unfortunately most Welsh people think of themselves as being British.
Hard to think of anything less British than patriotism.
The biggest asset for the Welsh independence movement would be a Reform government in the Senedd or Westminster. Their ‘patriotic’ actions combined with the majority of our younger generation now leaning towards independence would see independence happen quicker. In my view it is only a matter of time before the breakup of the United Kingdom – the only question is how quickly will it come.
Teaching history usually starts with local, national, and international history. So in Cymru that should be where you live (local), Cymru, and the rest of the world. However, the focus in Cymru has been where you live (local), Britain, and the rest of the world. Thanks to Labour’s political interference in the history curriculum, it is no wonder why Reform are doing so well in Cymru.
This article provides conclusive proof that Reform UK is an undemocratic, extreme right-wing English Nationalist party with a self-appointed leader who chose its leader in Wales (no election!). It’s unbelievable that Reform expects us in Wales to fly the fraudulent Union Jack when Wales is, disdainfully, not represented on it. Would Reform or the UK government fly it if England was not represented on it? No chance whatever!
Anybody on here trust reform to do the right thing Wales needs to be out in a straight jacket put in a padded cell and given his meds i called a former lifelong freind intending to vote reform a QUISLING AND A TRAITOR TO WALES
I thought we weren’t supposed to rewrite history? Surely that works both ways?
English imperialists Reform UK can go to hell. They can try, but like May 7th Senedd election, they will fail. 🏴 ✊
Absolutely incredible that anyone in Wales or Scotland would vote Reform
It is not the role of education to provide a state narrative, unless the state is a fascist one.