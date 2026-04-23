Reform UK would introduce ‘patriotic’ history and make schools fly Union flag

A Reform UK Government would require every school to mount a picture of the King, fly the Union flag and introduce “patriotic” history classes.

The party has announced a string of education policies ahead of St George’s Day which they say will restore “national pride” to the curriculum.

They have criticised history being taught through “a progressive lens” and said a new curriculum would be implemented in their first 100 days of Government if they were to be elected.

It argued that the subject should reflect a “patriotic history of the British Isles” without being framed in “modern narratives”.

Reform wants pupils in England to cover events such as the Magna Carta, the Wars of the Roses, the English Civil War, the Glorious Revolution, the Act of Union, the Enlightenment and Victorian Britain.

These are all topics which fall within time periods covered already in GCSE history by exam boards across England.

British history would form a minimum of 60% of the subject’s assessed content, with the Secretary of State for Education being given powers to intervene “where this is not followed”, the party said.

Reform UK’s would-be education secretary, Suella Braverman, said: “Tory and Labour governments have failed a generation of young people with a substandard curriculum that undermines academic rigour and national identity in favour of promoting their mass migration agenda.

“Reform will end this. As education secretary I will introduce a new curriculum that will rekindle national pride and ensure that every child leaves school with an understanding of what a privilege it is to be British.”

The party has also indicated that every school will be required to fly the Union flag, honour St George’s Day in England and mount a visible portrait of King Charles in a communal space.

They also indicated that funding would be provided for Scottish and Welsh schools to fly the Union flag along with their national flags but acknowledged that education is a devolved area of government.

They claimed that in 2024, every state-funded school in the country was offered a portrait of the King but only 34% took up the offer.