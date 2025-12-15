Reform UK would take ‘wrecking ball’ to Welsh jobs, trade union body warns

Emily Price

Policies proposed by Reform UK could place thousands of industrial jobs in Wales at risk, according to new analysis by a trade union body.

On Monday (December 15) TUC Cymru released modelling of the expected impact on Welsh industrial jobs based on the pledges of political parties on course to do well in the Senedd election in May.

The analysis assessed which manufacturing jobs are most at risk of becoming uncompetitive or being offshored if industrial upgrades are not delivered.

The union body – which works with 47 member unions – concluded that Nigel Farage’s plans for Wales posed “the biggest threat” of all political parities.

Reform UK’s stated policy to end investment into clean industrial upgrades was assessed as threatening 39,873 jobs in Wales.

Flintshire, Neath Port Talbot and Carmarthenshire were marked as the local authorities most vulnerable to industry job losses with analysis showing that over 2,000 posts could be at risk in each.

The analysis also found that 7,765 auto workers were threatened, as were 7,544 metals workers and 5,813 plastics and rubber workers.

These are both direct and indirect in the supply chain in Wales.

Welsh automotive worker and Unite rep Steve Richards said Farage’s current position “would take a wrecking ball to Welsh industry”.

Nation.Cymru invited Reform’s most senior politician in Wales, Senedd Member Laura Anne Jones, to comment on the concerns – but she did not reply to our request.

‘Paymasters’

TUC Cymru’s analysis concluded that Conservative policies would threaten a similar number of Welsh industry jobs as Reform UK – but with a lower likelihood.

The Welsh Conservatives hit back accusing trade unions of issuing statements in favour of the “political paymasters” that pay them millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money in grants each year.

A Welsh Tory spokesperson said: “The real threat to Welsh and British manufacturing comes from Labour’s policies.

“Increases in National Insurance, combined with the costs imposed by Labour’s approach to net zero, are making it more expensive to employ people and more expensive to make things in the UK.”

TUC Cymru argued that Plaid Cymru, Labour, the Green Party and the Liberal Democrats have made “stronger commitments” to retaining or expanding clean industrial upgrades.

Demands

However, the union body said that while the positions of some parties included positive components, they still need to “take more action to meet campaign demands”.

TUC Cymru warned that the industrial and trade policies of previous Tory governments in Westminister had undermined Welsh manufacturing and offshored production.

In 2024, thousands of steel workers in Port Talbot lost their jobs when Tata closed its blast furnaces in favour of a greener electric arc furnace.

Farage later pledged to reopen Port Talbot’s traditional blast furnaces if his party comes to power in Wales next year.

Reform’s leader also proposed reopening Welsh coal mines to power the production of steel at Tata.

Molten iron

But industry experts argued the site’s blast furnaces cannot be reused because the structures contain hundreds of tonnes of solidified molten iron.

Current polling on voting intention for the Senedd election next year shows Reform UK are neck and neck with Plaid Cymru.

In Deeside and Swansea, Welsh industrial workers and the TUC have launched the “Save Welsh Industry – No More Site Closures!” campaign to defend industrial jobs.

The campaign is calling on all politicians to commit to a plan, and to set out pledges that protect and build industry in Wales in the run up to the election.

The campaign’s five point plan for the Welsh and UK Government to collaborate to protect Welsh industry includes proposals to:

*Deliver energy independence to reduce dependence on Putin and volatile gas prices, and strengthen and bring forward measures to reduce industrial electricity costs like BICS, aiming for price parity with EU competitors.

*Expand and accelerate public investment into clean industrial upgrades and infrastructure so that Welsh industry is competitive. This should include dedicate funding from the National Wealth Fund.

*Implement trade policy designed to prevent offshoring of jobs and emissions, by promoting domestic industry and prevent dumping of cheap, high carbon goods and materials.

*Make strategic procurement decisions and leverage the £700bn planned for major infrastructure to use Welsh-made steel, cement and materials.

*Industrial workers should be a critical delivery partner in the transformation and protection of our industries. Government should embed worker voice into site and sectoral transition planning at every level, including through a future proofing industry strategy.

TUC Cymru President Tom Hoyles said: “Welsh industry needs urgent action from all parties to survive and thrive in the 21st century.

“Policies which seek to turn back the clock and revive Thatcher’s industrial destruction would put thousands of Welsh jobs at risk.”