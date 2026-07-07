Reform UK’s Wales leader owns four rental homes in England and a holiday home with four acres in Sardinia

Martin Shipton

Reform UK Wales leader Dan Thomas has declared that he and his wife jointly own four rental properties in England and a holiday home in Sardinia.

On July 6 the Senedd published details of Mr Thomas’s entry in the Register of Members’ Interests.

It shows that he and his wife own two residential rented properties in London, another in Oxfordshire and a fourth in Somerset.

Each property is, under the terms of the Register, said to be worth more than £76,380 and provide annual rental income of £7,638. In reality, the value of the homes, and the rent derived from them, will be substantially higher.

Like all Members of the Senedd, Mr Thomas does not have to declare details of his family home.

In addition to the properties he owns in England, Mr Thomas declares that he owns a family home and four acres of land in Sardinia. He states that the property is “occasionally rented out”.

Unlike in Wales, landlords in England do not have to register with a public body their status as a landlord, unless they own properties that are rented as houses in multiple occupation. Mr Thomas is not a registered landlord. If any of his rental properties were in Wales, he would have to register as a landlord with the Welsh Government body Rent Smart Wales. Registration in Wales was introduced to protect the interests of tenants; the body pays for itself through the fees it charges landlords.

Mr Thomas has also declared his ownership of shares in three major companies – the Lloyds Banking Group, for which he used to work; Legal & General; and BAE Systems.

In each case the value of his shareholding is stated to be less than 1% of the issued share capital but greater than £38,190.

The nominal issued share capital of Lloyds Banking Group is more than £5.8bn, of Legal & General around £138.5m, and of BAE Systems around £80m.

‘British Land’

According to Mr Thomas’s entry in the Register of Members’ Interests, his wife owns shares in a company called British Land worth more than £38,190. No company called British Land is registered at Companies House, although a number of companies have longer names that include the two words.

When Mr Thomas was announced by Nigel Farage in February 2026 as Reform’s leader in Wales, he was barely known in Wales. Previously he was the Conservative leader of Barnet council in north London, until the party lost control of the authority to Labour. In summer 2025 Mr Thomas defected to Reform and he resigned from Barnet council in December 2025.

When he left London he told former council colleagues he was moving to the Bath area for work, but when he was announced as Reform’s leader in Wales he claimed he had moved to Wales.

After being pressed by Nation.Cymru, Reform said he had bought a house in the Bath area, but it was part of his “property portfolio”.

Questions

We asked Reform a series of questions:

* His former Barnet council colleagues and others say they were told he had sold his house in Edgware and bought a home in the Bath area, where he was relocating for work and to be closer to family members in south Wales. This is different to moving to Wales in order to bring his family up here.

* When did he buy a house in the Bath area?

* Did he move into it after leaving Edgware?

* If so, when did he move in?

* Why did he buy a home in the Bath area if his intention was to relocate to Wales?

* Was his original intention to relocate to the Bath area?

* What is the address of the house in the Bath area?

* You claim that he is letting the house out. When did tenants move in? Did he buy the house as a “buy to let” property with a “buy to let” mortgage, with a conventional mortgage or for cash?

* What rate of Stamp Duty Land Tax did he pay on the property in the Bath area – the basic rate or an additional 5% because he owns another residential property?

* What is his wife’s name?

* You claim that he is living in Wales. What is his address and when did he move there? Does he own the property or is he renting it? If he has bought it, what rate of Stamp Duty Land Tax did he pay on the property in Wales – the basic rate or an additional 5% because he owns another residential property?

* If he is only renting in Wales, what is the explanation for that at a time when he has recently bought a house in the Bath area?

* Is he living with his parents or his wife’s parents or is this a discrete dwelling?

* Former colleagues of his have told us that he moved to the Bath area to work for a large financial institution. Is that the case and if so what is the identity of his employer?

* Did his accommodation plans change as a result of the plan to announce him as leader of Reform UK Wales?

“ What are the circumstances under which he became leader of the party in Wales – was the first approach made by him or the party, and when did this occur; when was it decided by Mr Farage that Mr Thomas would be appointed the leader and on what basis was the decision taken?

* In addition, did the decision entail a change in Mr Thomas’s living arrangements in order to comply with the legal requirement that he lived in Wales in order to be a candidate for the Senedd?

* Does he appear on the electoral register in the Bath area or in south Wales, and if so when was he registered?

* Is his wife registered at the same address?

None of our questions were answered directly, although subsequently ITV Cymru Wales said they had been shown a letter from Caerphilly council confirming that Mr Thomas was registered to an address in Caerphilly county borough.