Reform UK’s Welsh leader ‘not on the electoral register in December 2025’

Martin Shipton

Newly appointed Reform UK Wales leader Dan Thomas does not appear in the electoral register compiled in December 2025 that covers the part of Wales where he has his roots, we have been informed.

And despite continuing to claim that he is on the voters’ roll in Wales, Reform has refused to answer any questions about the matter and is seeking to close scrutiny down.

When Mr Thomas was announced by Nigel Farage as his choice to lead Reform in Wales, both men claimed he had moved back to his roots in the south Wales Valleys. He was brought up in Blackwood, in Caerphilly county borough.

However, Nation.Cymru was told that Mr Thomas, a former Tory leader of Barnet council in London, had moved to the Bath area in 2024, where he had bought a house after selling his London home. He was said to be working in the financial sector. His declaration of interests at Barnet council said he worked for the Lloyds Bank group.

Despite moving away from London, Mr Thomas did not resign as a councillor until December 2025, having defected to Reform UK last summer.

We have sought to clarify the facts relating to Mr Thomas’s living arrangements because only people whose primary residence is in Wales are legally entitled to stand for the Senedd.

After being pressed, Reform UK confirmed to us that Mr Thomas had bought a house in Bath, claiming he had rented it out.

We then asked Reform a series of questions:

“When did he buy a house in the Bath area?

“Did he move into it after leaving Edgware?

“If so, when did he move in?

“Why did he buy a home in the Bath area if his intention was to relocate to Wales?

“Was his original intention to relocate to the Bath area?

“What is the address of the house in the Bath area?

“You claim that he is letting the house out. When did tenants move in? Did he buy the house as a “buy to let” property with a “buy to let” mortgage, with a conventional mortgage or for cash?

“What rate of Stamp Duty Land Tax did he pay on the property in the Bath area – the basic rate or an additional 5% because he owns another residential property?

“You claim that he is living in Wales. What is his address and when did he move there? Does he own the property or is he renting it? If he has bought it, what rate of Stamp Duty Land Tax did he pay on the property in Wales – the basic rate or an additional 5% because he owns another residential property?

“If he is only renting in Wales, what is the explanation for that at a time when he has recently bought a house in the Bath area?

“Is he living with his parents or his wife’s parents or is this a discrete dwelling?

“Former colleagues of his have told us that he moved to the Bath area to work for a large financial institution. Is that the case and if so what is the identity of his employer?

“Did his accommodation plans change as a result of the plan to announce him as leader of Reform UK Wales?

“What are the circumstances under which he became leader of the party in Wales – was the first approach made by him or the party, and when did this occur; when was it decided by Mr Farage that Mr Thomas would be appointed the leader and on what basis was the decision taken?

“Did the decision entail a change in Mr Thomas’s living arrangements in order to comply with the legal requirement that he lived in Wales in order to be a candidate for the Senedd?

“Does he appear on the electoral register in the Bath area or in south Wales, and if so when was he registered?

“Is his wife registered at the same address?

“Given the opaqueness relating to Mr Farage’s accommodation in Clacton, you will understand why these questions are detailed and designed to produce as much clarity as possible.”

Property portfolio

Reform refused to answer any of these questions.

However, Mr Thomas told BBC Wales that he had a “property portfolio” and that property location was being “weaponised”.

Following the receipt of further information, we wrote again to Reform UK’s media team, stating: ”We again urge you to respond to our questions relating to Dan Thomas.

“We have been informed that no Daniel Thomas appears on the electoral roll for the Blackwood area dated December 2025. How do you account for that?

“Where has he been registered to vote since leaving his former home in Edgware, London in 2024?

“We have identified the location where yesterday’s video of him asserting that he was living in Wales was made as Heol Pit-y-Ceiliogod in Blackwood. Is that close to where he lives? What is the address where he lives, who lives there with him and how long has he been living there? “How does that tally with Mr Thomas’s electoral registration? When, if at all, did he register to vote in Wales and at which address? Can you provide us with proof of that?

“Where has he been registered to vote since leaving London?”

A spokesperson for Reform UK would only say: “Dan is on the electoral roll here in Wales.”

We wrote back, stating: “Why are you so reluctant to respond to our specific questions?

“You are being evasive and we can only conclude that you do not wish to be candid because of further questions likely to arise if you were.”