Reform vows to use tariffs to press countries to take back migrant deportees

Reform UK will pledge to use tariffs to force countries to take back migrants in plans expected to be unveiled next week.

The party has already said it would impose “visa freezes” on those wanting to visit the UK legally from countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan and Syria if they do not accept deportees.

These would halt any new visas for nationals of those countries – as well as Eritrea, Sudan and Somalia – which the party would target due to having significant levels of visas issued to the UK.

When it comes to other countries that would not be greatly affected by such a measure but have trade with the UK, the party is now saying it would go further with sanctions such as tariffs and airline bans to apply more pressure.

Egypt is a potential example, according to The Sunday Times, which first reported the tariff plan.

Foreign airlines could also be banned from using British airspace and citizens from those countries barred from transit under the measures.

Reform also plans to strike deals with third countries to deport those “extreme cases” where no country is willing to take them back, or it is inappropriate to return them to their home country.

The party also wants to review every refugee status granted for the five years prior to a Reform government taking office.

Nigel Farage said: “I will not tolerate countries who won’t take back illegal migrants.

“I’ll impose tariffs, airline bans and visa bans on any country that refuses.

“Only Reform will end the invasion of our country forever.”

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