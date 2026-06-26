Reform Wales branded ‘irresponsible’ for ‘flirting’ with climate denial

Emily Price

Reform in the Senedd has been branded “irresponsible” after one of its MSs was accused with “flirting” with denying the existence of climate change amid this week’s scorching temperatures.

In a post to social media on Wednesday (June 24) Fflint Wrecsam MS Cristiana Emsley described the record breaking heatwave as a “normal British summer”.

Head of Climate Cymru Sam Ward labelled her remarks “untrue” and “dangerous”.

It came as the UK sweltered under a rare red “danger to life” Met Office warning which saw UK Government ministers announce they may look at introducing “‘too hot to work” rules for future summers.

Ms Emsley, who is the shadow cabinet minister for fairness, families and communities, accused the government of “state-sponsored mollycoddling”.

In a post to X, she wrote: “Two consecutive days of what used to be normal British summer and Westminster is already considering emergency workplace temperature limits.

“At this rate, by August we’ll have a Cobra meeting every time someone needs to put sunscreen on.

“Britain really has become the world capital of state-sponsored mollycoddling.

“One wonders how the Mediterranean economies manage to function at all.”

‘Not normal’

A Welsh Government spokesperson said the spell of extreme heat was “clearly not normal” and warned it was a reminder that climate change is already affecting people, nature, communities and public services across Wales.

Welsh Labour’s spokesperson for the environment Vikki Howells branded Ms Emsley “irresponsible”.

She said:”We had a red weather warning meaning a genuine risk to life – that should always be taken seriously. These unprecedented temperatures are concerning for us all, particularly those who have vulnerable loved ones.

“Our priority as elected members should be about assisting those in our communities who are worried or are at high-risk of falling ill, and calling on Plaid Cymru to robustly plan for increasingly extreme weather.

“The approach of Reform UK MSs in denying that these temperatures are a serious issue is irresponsible.”

‘Demand’

Wales broke its record for the hottest day in June on Thursday with temperatures in Cardiff’s Bute Park hitting 36.6 degrees Celsius.

Welsh health boards declared critical incidents as hospitals reported “exceptional demand” following a rise in emergency admissions linked to heat-related illness.

Meanwhile, thousands of schools, nurseries and businesses closed amid the blistering heat and high humidity.

Plaid Cymru MS for Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Rhymney, Niamh Salkeld, said the soaring temperatures were “not a normal summer by any means” and accused Reform of “flirting” with climate change denial.

She said: “It isn’t normal for schools to close or for transport networks to grind to a halt because of extreme heat. Nor is this just happening in the UK.

“Across Europe, this deadly heatwave has claimed dozens of lives, disrupted power supplies, and forced schools and cultural landmarks to close.

“While Reform flirt with denying the existence of climate change, Plaid Cymru is clear: the climate emergency isn’t a distant threat. It’s here and our communities are witnessing it as we speak.”

Climate change

Welsh Liberal Democrat MS Jane Dodds also criticised Reform for making light of the extreme heat, warning that it was a result of “human-caused climate change”.

She said: “From school closures and hospitals under pressure to disrupted rail services, it is clear that our infrastructure was not designed for the temperatures we are now experiencing.”

Laura Dunn, Senior Associate at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit said the recent hot weather was not a one-off event like the historic heatwave of 1976 which saw thousands of people across Europe die in extreme temperatures.

She said: “Polling has shown a clear majority of Welsh people see with their own eyes that the climate is changing around us and want to see the country cut its emissions to help tackle this major problem.

“Denying that the climate is changing risks leaving our emergency services, our hospitals, our workplaces and our schools unprepared for the frequent and extreme temperatures and floods that are coming.”

Risk

Welsh Green Party Leader Anthony Slaughter said there’s a risk of people “getting comfortable” with extreme weather being a regular occurrence.

He said: “This week’s record temperatures and subsequent school closures are a timely wake up call. The people of Wales are experiencing, in their communities, the direct effects of the ongoing climate crisis.”

A spokesperson from HOPE not hate said: “Since its inception as the Brexit Party, Reform UK has received more than £2.3 million from sources associated with either the fossil fuel industry or climate science deniers, and many of the party’s big donors have a worrying attitude on the climate crisis.

“It’s no wonder that Reform are pushing a view that the extreme heatwave we’re currently experiencing is somehow normal.

Just yesterday Wales recorded its hottest June day on record. But Reform UK only care about the interests of big business.”