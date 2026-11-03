Reform Wales deputy leader wins debate slot but fails to come up with topic

Emily Price

Reform’s deputy leader in Wales has been sharply criticised after she won a ballot to lead a short debate in the Senedd but failed to put forward a subject for discussion.

Sir Fynwy Torfaen MS Laura Anne Jones was selected to front a short debate this week but did not notify the Table Office of her selected topic by the deadline.

The Senedd’s Llywydd holds regular ballots to select which MSs get to bring forward a short debate.

Those selected must submit details of the subject they wish to discuss in advance at least five working days before the debate takes place.

Short debates are based on a general topic rather than a tabled motion, meaning there is no vote or decision at the end.

Instead, the selected MS opens the debate and speaks for an allocated amount of time.

Following their speech, a relevant Welsh Government minister or Senedd Commissioner responds to their points.

The Senedd’s agenda for this week shows there was a slot allocated for a short debate at the end of at Plenary on Wednesday (November 4).

However, where the agenda would usually give details of the debate, it simply states: “No topic tabled”.

During the Welsh Government’s business statement on Tuesday (November 3), Members had the opportunity to request specific statements or call for debates on urgent issues and matters of local or national concern.

During the session, Jones called on Trefnydd Heledd Fychan to urge the government to make a statement on how much it spends on “foreign aid, foreign people and foreign projects”.

The Reform MS also called for a statement recognising the Welsh men and women that “fought to suppress the slave trade”.

Fychan responded pointing out that Jones could have raised these topics in the short debate she was selected to lead this week.

The Trefnydd said: “It is one thing to ask for time, but when the Member has that time to table a debate, a short debate in this case, and doesn’t do that, then I have to question why ask for statements in government time when she can’t even table her own short debate.”