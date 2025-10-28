Reform Wales regional director blasts Welsh media over Caerphilly coverage

Emily Price

Reform UK’s regional director for Wales has accused the Welsh media of “anti-Reform” attacks following the party’s by-election defeat in Caerphilly last week.

Torfaen Councillor David Thomas made the comments after Reform’s Caerphilly office was spray painted with a message at the weekend telling Nigel Farage’s party to, “Fuck off home”.

Reform finished in second place in the October 23 Caerphilly by-election despite polling predicting Llŷr Powell would win.

Powell’s campaign centred largely on immigration and misinformation about the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary policy.

In the end, Reform UK lost to Plaid Cymru’s Lindsay Whittle who gained 47% of the vote – marking Labour’s first parliamentary defeat in Caerphilly for over 100 years.

Unsurprisingly, this is what happened to our campaign office in Caerphilly. We’ve cleaned up and installed cameras, we won’t be intimidated. What’s remarkable is that Welsh media ran the story, but ignored the hateful rhetoric aimed at us. “Now you can f*** off home.” And… pic.twitter.com/1yrIvAUIav — Cllr David Thomas (@cllr_thomas) October 26, 2025

Deputy Leader Richard Tice and Ashfield MP Lee Anderson claimed that during Reform’s campaign, the party faced violence and intimidation from the “Antifa” and the “radicalised hard left”.

Nazi symbols were daubed on posters of Powell and the door of his home was allegedly kicked in during the run up to the by-election.

‘Hateful rhetoric’

Sharing images of the vandalised office in Caerphilly town centre, Reform’s Welsh director claimed that Wales’ media had “ignored hateful rhetoric” aimed at his party.

In a post published on X, Cllr Thomas wrote: “Unsurprisingly, this is what happened to our campaign office in Caerphilly.

“We’ve cleaned up and installed cameras, we won’t be intimidated.

“What’s remarkable is that Welsh media ran the story, but ignored the hateful rhetoric aimed at us.

“‘Now you can f*** off home.’ And we’re the ones they call racist and divisive?

“Just shows you exactly what the Welsh media is really all about. The Welsh media anti Reform attacks continue.”

‘Hatred’

Throughout the Caerphilly by-election, several Welsh journalists raised concerns about being unable to obtain statements and press releases from Reform UK or answers to questions put to various party representatives.

In a post to X, Caerphilly based journalist Tom Hicks criticised Thomas saying: “Spare us the faux outrage – you can’t incite hatred then play victim when it blows up in your face.”

Cllr Thomas hit back at Hicks saying: “A journalist defending vandalism. This is the standard of Welsh journalism.

“When Reform gets abused, it’s ‘faux outrage’. When the left takes offence, it’s ‘hate speech’.

“Our office was vandalised. We were told to ‘f*** off home’. But apparently, that’s fine because it’s Reform UK. Hypocrisy doesn’t even begin to cover it.”

Hick’s responded saying: “Your party has made people feel genuinely unsafe to walk the streets because of the colour of their skin and you expect equal outrage over paint on metal shutters?”

Reform’s regional director for Wales replied: “Real journalists call out violence and intimidation, not cheer it on for attention.”

Vandalism

The next day he published a further post X saying that the “twisted logic of the so-called tolerant left” is that “vandalism is fine… as long as it’s aimed at Reform UK.”

Cllr Thomas played a prominent role in Reform’s electioneering in Caerphilly – publishing images online daily of himself posing with fellow canvassers and activists on the campaign trail.

He was previously credited as one of the driving forces behind Reform’s Runcorn and Helsby by-election success in Cheshire where the party narrowly won by just six votes.

Cllr Thomas gave Reform UK its first official presence in Wales when he defected to the party last year with two of his fellow independent Torfaen councillors.

He was later appointed Reform’s regional director for Wales and is expected to stand in the Senedd election next year.

‘Corrupt’

Cllr Thomas has previously branded the Welsh media “corrupt” and branded stories about his party’s controversies “hit pieces”.

He has featured in several contentious news articles since his defection to Reform including for allegations he had posed for pictures of himself cutting a ribbon at the opening of a new Lidl store despite not be invited to do so.

The Torfaen councillor – also known as DJ Dowster – faced calls to resign when news broke that he was credited as one of the “composers” of a happy hardcore tune that used a derogatory term for a person with cerebral palsy.

We invited Cllr Thomas to comment but he did not respond.

A Reform UK insider said: “David Thomas was running around telling the world it was him who won the Runcorn by-election.

“Now there is an embarrassing defeat and it’s all someone else’s fault – not his as Reform’s regional director for Wales.

“Thomas shouldn’t be blaming the media for anything – it’s blame avoidance by him as usual.

“Every time a negative news story comes out he won’t provide an official reply, so the media stories only go one way.

“If he was sharp enough to handle the media properly he wouldn’t be in this mess.”