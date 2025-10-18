Reform Wales talent branded ‘Ozemipic thin’ following embarrassing TV interview

Emily Price

The level of talent among Reform UK’s potential Senedd candidates has been branded “Ozempic thin” following the latest in a number of “disastrous” and “embarrassing” television interviews.

It came following comments made by a Reform UK representative on S4C’s Welsh language politics analysis programme, Y Byd yn ei Le, on Thursday (October 16).

The show featured guests from across Wales’ political spectrum including Plaid Cymru MS Delyth Jewell, Welsh Conservative MS Tom Giffard and Labour MP Dame Nia Griffith.

Failed Reform Senedd election candidate Gethin James represented Nigel Farage’s party on the show.

Whilst being quizzed on what Reform’s Welsh policies could look like, members of the show’s panel could be seen shaking their heads in disbelief as Mr James struggled to fend off questions.

‘Change’

He previously stood as a candidate for Reform UK in the 2021 Senedd election for the Ceredigion seat but only gained 3 per cent of the vote.

Mr James is expected to stand again in May’s Welsh elections for Reform UK.

Asked what his party was offering, Mr James simply replied, “Change”.

Presenter Catrin Haf Jones pressed the Senedd hopeful further, asking what he meant by this.

Mr James said: “Look at things in a new way. Not doing things as they’ve been done for years.”

Asked again what he meant by this, the Reform representative said: “Plaid and Labour have been working together over the years.”

Catrin Haf Jones asked again: “Yes, but what are you offering? What are *you* offering? What does ‘change’ mean?”

Mr James replied: “A fresh look at it.”

Policies

Reform UK are currently campaigning hard in Caerphilly where the party hopes to win a key by-election next week following the sudden death of Labour incumbent Hefin David.

A recent by-election poll revealed that Nigel Farage’s party has opened up a narrow lead over Plaid Cymru.

Polling for next May’s Senedd election has also revealed a two horse race between Reform UK and Plaid.

Asked what “change” means for people voting for Reform, Mr James said: “We don’t have our policies out yet but they will be out soon.”

Catrin Haf Jones pointed out that Reform are standing in a by-election on October 23.

Mr James replied: “The opinion polls are showing us at the top.”

‘Waste’

Asked why that might be, Reform’s representative replied: “Well, ask the people out there that are going to vote for us and hopefully we’re going to win next week.”

Mr James was then asked what he stood for personally and why he wanted to stand for Reform UK in next year’s Senedd election.

He responded: “I believe there is a lot waste in the Senedd and I want to review how the money is spent and not waste money internationally and planting trees in Uganda and places like that.”

Catrin Haf Jones pointed out that these schemes amounted to a tiny amount of the overall budget in Cardiff Bay and asked how much money Reform are hoping to save.

Mr James continued to flounder, saying: “But to people who can’t get a doctor or a GP, it is something.”

‘No idea’

Asked if he had any idea at all how much money his party could save by cutting “wasteful spending”, Mr James admitted he “has no idea about figures.”

He said: “We will do the calculations and get a grip on the figures like that.”

Catrin Haf Jones replied: “Is it a little bit irresponsible to ask for people’s votes when you can’t actually say what you are standing for, Gethin?”

Mr James said: “People have had a guts full of the status quo. I hope people will see that even if they vote for Plaid we will have Labour next year again.”

Clips of the awkward interview later went viral on social media.

‘Disastrous’

Welsh Conservative Senedd Member Tom Giffard branded the exchange “the latest in a long line of disastrous interviews” from soon-to-be Reform Senedd candidates, who “simply haven’t got a clue what they want to do if they were elected next May”.

He said: “It becomes clearer by the day that Reform’s talent pool in Wales is Ozempic-thin, and many of their candidates simply aren’t up to the job of governing in Wales.

“Whether you support Reform or not, it’s obvious that electing candidates that don’t have the first idea what they’d do in power won’t deliver the change Wales needs.

“That’s why the Welsh Conservatives have a clear plan to cut income tax, scrap business rates for small businesses and abolish stamp duty to boost our economy and fix Wales.”

Plaid Cymru’s Delyth Jewell said: “It was pretty clear that Reform have no answers to the issues affecting our communities, and no policy proposals.

“All they can say is that something will be sorted out in due course – and that’s simply not good enough.

“The Caerphilly by-election is in five days’ time – and people need answers now, not empty slogans. It’s almost embarrassing to see just how little it is they have to offer.”