Reform Wales under fire over ‘unfunded’ full fibre internet pledge

Emily Price

Reform UK has been accused of making “unfunded commitments” after a councillor claimed a Welsh Government led by Nigel Farage’s party would ensure every home and business in Wales had access to full fibre internet connectivity.

County Councillor for Yscir with Honddu Isaf and Llanddew in Powys, Iain McIntosh, published a post to Facebook this week saying that despite an improved internet service being installed across his ward, the current provider had begun to turn people’s connections off .

He added: “This is not acceptable for our communities. If elected next May, a Reform UK Welsh Government will make sure every home and business in Wales has access to full fibre connectivity. I’m starting that work here now.”

However, Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans warned that Cllr McIntosh was making a policy promise in a non-devolved area worth hundreds of millions of pounds without an explanation of how it would be funded.

Telecommunications remains reserved to Westminster with the powers to change the rules that govern broadband and mobile networks resting with communications regulator Ofcom and the UK Government.

The UK Government’s current target aims for 99% national coverage for gigabit-capable broadband by 2030.

The Welsh Government’s work in this area is therefore limited to grant funding – including grants for individuals and telecommunications providers.

The Cardiff Bay administration can also use some of its other devolved powers such as the planning system and business rates relief to stimulate investment in digital networks.

Cllr McIntosh defected to Nigel Farage’s party from the Welsh Conservatives earlier this year.

Evans warned that his pledge to provide full fibre to everyone in Wales could cost between £600 million and £800 million.

His former Tory college accused the Reform UK councillor of using “easy slogans” to attract voters.

Evans said: “Everyone wants to see better broadband for people and businesses across Wales. That is not in dispute. But we must also be honest with the public about the costs involved.

“The analysis suggests that delivering full fibre to every home and business will require between £600 million and £800 million in additional spending in a non devolved area that is the responsibility of the UK Government.

“What Reform UK are proposing sounds simple, but they are not being candid about how such a large sum would be found. Without a clear funding plan, this money could only come from cuts to essential services such as health, education, local government, or agriculture.

“Making big promises with no explanation of how to pay for them is irresponsible. It undermines trust in politics, and the public deserve better than warm words without a credible plan.

“Iain McIntosh and Reform should know better than to offer unfunded commitments. Wales needs honesty and realism, not easy slogans.”

Responding, Cllr Iain McIntosh said: “I’m not inclined to take lessons on broadband policy from a Member of the Senedd who, as is well known in political circles, attempted and failed to defect from the Conservatives to Reform UK.

“More importantly for local residents, he has achieved nothing meaningful during his time in office to improve broadband connectivity for the communities he represents.

“If James Evans MS understood this issue properly, he would know that funding for broadband improvements in Wales already exists.

“That is exactly how I was able to bring better connectivity to hundreds of homes in my ward several years ago, and it is the same route I am using now to help secure full fibre for residents across my area. This isn’t speculation, it’s proven delivery.

“At Reform UK we are not a bunch of jobsworths who insist that nothing can be done unless it sits neatly within a job description.

“Wales needs representatives who think outside the box, who go above and beyond, and who actually make things happen for the people they serve. James Evans has had ample opportunity to do that and has failed, just like what is left of his Conservative Party.

“Reform UK will always stand up for residents in Wales and fight to improve the infrastructure and services they rely on. We won’t sit on the sidelines attacking those who are trying to deliver real, practical improvements to people’s lives.”