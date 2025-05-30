Reform wins council by-election in Llanelli

Martin Shipton

Reform UK has won its first seat on Carmarthenshire County Council, comfortably gaining Llanelli’s Lliedi ward from Labour.

The new councillor, Michelle Beer, is the wife of Gareth Beer, who came within 1,505 votes of unseating the sitting Labour MP for Llanelli, Dame Nia Griffith, at last year’s general election.

The couple live in Kidwelly, around eight miles from the ward she now represents.

Mrs Beer got 568 votes, followed by Labour’s Andrew Bargoli on 312, Independent Sharon Burdess on 116, Plaid Cymru’s Taylor Reynolds on 107, Conservative Richard Williams on 93, Independent Alison Leyshon on 86, Liberal Democrat Jonathan Burree on 41 and Gwlad’s Wayne Erasmus on 9.

Opinion polls

Reform’s victory is in line with recent opinion polls, which would see the right-wing party defeating Labour in many predominantly working class seats in Wales and England.

In February Stuart Keyte became Reform’s first elected councillor in Wales when he won a by-election in the Trevethin and Penygarn seat on Labour-dominated Torfaen council. He went on to claim that his victory means no Labour seat in the country is safe.

Mrs Beer, Reform’s second elected councillor in Wales, is a practising Christian, having received Ministry training at the Bible College of Wales in Swansea, which is owned by a Singapore-based Pentecostal church. Previously she ran a short-lived PR company called Ferry Cake Consultancy, which closed down in 2020 after becoming loss-making.

‘Awful result’

A Welsh Labour source said: “This is an awful result for us. We have campaigned solidly on local issues like the threat to Ysgol Heol Goffa, the local school for children with additional learning needs. Reform has been nowhere.

“There has been a lot of misinformation about the Stradey Park Hotel [which was originally intended to house asylum seekers] and also concern over the planned benefit cuts by the UK Government.”

The by-election was caused by the death of previous councillor Anthony Leyshon, who was elected as a Labour candidate in 2022 but left the party in September 2024 with his ward colleague Rob James to become an unaffiliated Independent. Cllr James was formerly the leader of the opposition Labour group on Carmarthenshire County Council.

