Reform wins council by-election in Llanelli
Martin Shipton
Reform UK has won its first seat on Carmarthenshire County Council, comfortably gaining Llanelli’s Lliedi ward from Labour.
The new councillor, Michelle Beer, is the wife of Gareth Beer, who came within 1,505 votes of unseating the sitting Labour MP for Llanelli, Dame Nia Griffith, at last year’s general election.
The couple live in Kidwelly, around eight miles from the ward she now represents.
Mrs Beer got 568 votes, followed by Labour’s Andrew Bargoli on 312, Independent Sharon Burdess on 116, Plaid Cymru’s Taylor Reynolds on 107, Conservative Richard Williams on 93, Independent Alison Leyshon on 86, Liberal Democrat Jonathan Burree on 41 and Gwlad’s Wayne Erasmus on 9.
Opinion polls
Reform’s victory is in line with recent opinion polls, which would see the right-wing party defeating Labour in many predominantly working class seats in Wales and England.
In February Stuart Keyte became Reform’s first elected councillor in Wales when he won a by-election in the Trevethin and Penygarn seat on Labour-dominated Torfaen council. He went on to claim that his victory means no Labour seat in the country is safe.
Mrs Beer, Reform’s second elected councillor in Wales, is a practising Christian, having received Ministry training at the Bible College of Wales in Swansea, which is owned by a Singapore-based Pentecostal church. Previously she ran a short-lived PR company called Ferry Cake Consultancy, which closed down in 2020 after becoming loss-making.
‘Awful result’
A Welsh Labour source said: “This is an awful result for us. We have campaigned solidly on local issues like the threat to Ysgol Heol Goffa, the local school for children with additional learning needs. Reform has been nowhere.
“There has been a lot of misinformation about the Stradey Park Hotel [which was originally intended to house asylum seekers] and also concern over the planned benefit cuts by the UK Government.”
The by-election was caused by the death of previous councillor Anthony Leyshon, who was elected as a Labour candidate in 2022 but left the party in September 2024 with his ward colleague Rob James to become an unaffiliated Independent. Cllr James was formerly the leader of the opposition Labour group on Carmarthenshire County Council.
God help us!
Another bad loser. People have voted. We call it a democracy and freedom of speech. Well done Reform.
You won’t feel a thing!
Good luck to the electors who voted reform and i hope they wont come.to regret it-but i know they will. Voting for an English fascist party who want to see Cymru cease to exist is a massive act of self-harm and they will not work for the benefit of ordinary people only the wealthy
I know I’m probably talking to the wall here, but you’re never going to understand what’s going on for as long as you keep deluding yourself that Reform is a ‘fascist’ party. The reason Farage appeals to people is because he’s talking about the issues that people are most concerned about: issues that the other muppets are trying to pretend don’t matter.
Every party talks about the issues, no difference there. However, people are not voting for these reasons – they are voting because they are fed up with the traditional parties. I understand that but to just blindly believe in Farage (hardly a commoner being a former commodity broker) isn’t wise. It happened regarding Brexit and look at the mess that created. Yes, people should protest but learn from the past and protest wisely.
You’ve fallen in his trap. That millionaire doesn’t care, he just says what people want to hear. He’s a fanaticist like that man from Austria.
You are correct Reform UK are not a Fascist party. They demonstrably are a far-right English nationalist party.
And Labour allowed Port Talbot steel works to close. They really do care about Welsh workers! Don’t think so!
One of the polls has an interesting background. Like to see the association with a reform registered address and the pollsters connection to it.
Don’t forget: just because you’re a raving paranoid, it doesn’t mean they aren’t all out to get you.
Please stop using the internet
Paranoid, huh. There is a poll that has nige as the worst pm ever. He also has a lot of interesting mates, like the Tates.
Now she has to deliver. Guess how it will go. First up is finding there are laws and rules to follow, declarations to make.
Also nige is going to take crypto donations. That means untraceable.
Mae Sir Gâr wedi hen fynd rhwng y cŵn a’r brain. Bûm yno yn ddiweddar. Llawn gwladychwyr a Chymry taeog. Gormod o foch yn y winllan.
Great Result. Well done Reform. Reform are going from strength to strength and wont stop here. Labour and Plaid have had their turn in Wales and we will eventually be free from their grip.
Straight into the arms of an English based party not concerned about the issues facing Cymru – well done!
Brexit and Reform geographical overlay of same areas?
I guess the train that is bound for glory doesn’t run on TfW lines…
With Lliedi ward so gullible as to vote for a sordid, extreme right-wing English Nationalist party, Llanelli was clearly not rock-solid Labour after all. The sanity of a party whose leader is a bosom pal of imbecile Donald Trump, who recommended disinfectant injections as a remedy for Covid-19, is highly questionable. Reform UK Leader, Nigel Farage, formed UKIP in 1993, abandoned it to form the Brexit Party in 2018 and then formed Reform UK in 2021. What political party will he next form, I wonder? The emergence of Reform is certainly extremely bad news for Carmarthenshire – and Wales.
My sense – I’ve actually heard it voiced sometimes on vox pops – is that quite a bit of the current surge of support for Reform is driven by a sense that in the current climate of chronically crumbling public services and apparently endless austerity, voters are taking the view that the traditional political parties have failed to deliver and so they’re inclined to ‘give this new lot a try’.
And that this inclination is showing itself most obviously in economically depressed area.
Once Labour could select a donkey to run and still win, now it seems that donkey could well be a Reform donkey in the future instead. No matter how bad Reform’s image, policies or candidates they might put forward (I’m not saying Reform’s Llanelli candidate is bad in any way, that would be unfair, but the party’s vetting system is extremely poor) it does look like many people are going to vote for them regardless. Guess they’ll just have to learn the hard way.
A few English council reform lot have refused to do any training to do with diversity or climate . That opens the council up to legal challenges, they think they are in the US but laws apply here that are different and those laws are not made by the council.
Lincolnshire got rid of the flood teams. They get lots of floods. All reform do is wreck. This will be in real time very fast.
I read that at least some of the newly elected Reform councillors in eastern England have already opted to resign. My impression – though that’s all it is – is that they decided to stand as candidates on a wave of enthusiasm and zeal, but not believing that they had all that much chance of being elected.
But quite a few of them actually were, and now that reality’s hit home they feel daunted!
I think the same could be said for some tory MPs in 2019, and labour ones in 2024.They didn’t expect to be elected, and are not suited to the role or lifestyle whatsoever. The difference is that the Westminster gig comes with a 95k salary, plus expenses, which makes it harder for many of them to resign!
There are lots of issues, the costs so far for people to stump up for re elections for one councillor can be £20k+. That is out of your council taxes (should you live there). Many critical services are now under threat. One council have a 19 and 20 year old handed a serious care brief and their past is worrying people needing that care. reform are just a bunch of cosplay wannabe’s. No wonder at the far right religious money getting to nige and what his views are one women’s rights (don’t forget reform is not a political party as… Read more »
A disappointing outcome. Very proud of the young Plaid candidate who worked very hard. A bright future in front of him I’m sure. The results confirm an insurgent Reform party. This is the first result in the county to demonstrate a clear swing from Labour to Reform. At the GE, one swing had been Conservative to Reform and another had been the splintering of the Labour vote to Plaid, Libs and Greens. Lliedi demographics reveal a ward with particular challenges with regards to deprivation. A much higher than average percentage of retirees and lower than average highest qualification achieved. All… Read more »
The people of Llanelli seem to have completely lost the plot since the Stradey Park Hote business. Let’s hope they come to their senses sooner rather than later!
Isn’t this one of the old Flemish colonies?