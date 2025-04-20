Reform would win 17 Labour seats in Wales if a general election was held now – new poll

Martin Shipton

Reform UK would win a majority of Wales’ seats if a Westminster general election were held now, according to a ‘megapoll’ undertaken by More in Common for The Times.

The right-wing party led by Nigel Farage would have 17 MPs from Wales, with Labour on 7, Plaid Cymru on 5 and the Conservatives on 3.

Across Britain, Reform, Labour and the Conservatives would all get 24% of the vote, to the nearest percentage point. Modelling of the survey results puts Labour on 24.5% , the Conservatives on 24.3% and Reform on 23.7%.

In terms of seats, however, Reform would become the biggest party with 180 seats. Labour and the Conservatives would both be on 165 seats, the Liberal Democrats would win 67, the SNP 35, Independents 10, Plaid Cymru 5 and the Greens 4.

The 18 seats in Northern Ireland were not included in the poll.

In Wales, Labour would lose 17 seats to Reform, three to the Conservatives and 1 to Plaid Cymru.

Reform, which currently has no MPs elected from Wales, would unseat Labour in Aberafan Maesteg, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Clwyd North, Llanelli, Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare, Mid and South Pembrokeshire, Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, Neath and Swansea East, Newport East, Newport West and Islwyn, Pontypridd, Rhondda and Ogmore, Swansea West, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.

The Conservatives would win Clwyd East, Monmouthshire and Wrexham from Labour, Plaid Cymru would win Bangor and Aberconwy from Labour and Reform would defeat the Liberal Democrats in Brecon Radnor and Cwm Tawe, currently their only seat in Wales.

Across Britain, Labour could lose 246 MPs, including 10 Cabinet ministers, with major losses in the so-called red wall, Scotland and the Welsh Valleys.

Fracturing

Based on polling of more than 16,000 people, the data suggests a potential fracturing of the vote that could reshape the electoral map, with Labour’s support splintering left and right.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband are among those who could lose to candidates from Reform.

The model also suggests an Independent gain in Health Secretary Wes Streeting’s London seat of Ilford North.

The next general election is expected to be held no later than August 2029.

More in Common director Luke Tryl said the data suggests that the voter coalition behind Labour’s landslide victory last summer has disintegrated.

“We are a long way from a general election and trying to predict the result is a fool’s errand, but what we can say for certain is that, as of today, British politics has fragmented to an unprecedented level,” he said.

“The coalition for change that elected Keir Starmer’s government has splintered right and left.

“Labour… having secured a historic victory now find themselves on the wrong side of a disillusioned electorate frustrated at the slow pace of change and some of the government’s early missteps.”

Detailed projections in Wales’ 32 constituencies:

Aberafan Maesteg

Reform 32%

Labour 24%

Conservative 19%

Plaid Cymru 10%

Green 5%

Lib Dem 3%

Others 5%

REFORM GAIN FROM LABOUR

Alyn and Deeside

Labour 28%

Reform 25%

Conservative 23%

Green 9%

Plaid Cymru 7%

Lib Dem 5%

Others 3%

LABOUR HOLD

Bangor Aberconwy

Plaid Cymru 27%

Reform 25%

Labour 23%

Conservative 16%

Others 3%

Lib Dem 4%

Green 2%

PLAID CYMRU GAIN FROM LABOUR

Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney

Labour 24%

Conservative 21%

Reform 17%

Green 13%

Others 12%

Plaid Cymru 7%

Lib Dem 6%

LABOUR HOLD

Brecon Radnor and Cwm Tawe

Reform 38%

Conservative 22%

Lib Dem 21%

Labour 12%

Plaid Cymru 5%

Green 2%

Others 1%

REFORM GAIN FROM LIB DEM

Bridgend

Reform 35%

Labour 26%

Conservative 20%

Plaid Cymru 10%

Green 4%

Others 3%

Lib Dem 2%

REFORM GAIN FROM LABOUR

Caerfyrddin

Plaid Cymru 30%

Reform 27%

Conservative 16%

Labour 15%

Lib Dem 5%

Others 4%

Green 2%

PLAID CYMRU HOLD

Caerphilly

Reform 28%

Labour 25%

Conservative 18%

Plaid Cymru 17%

Green 5%

Lib Dem 4%

Others 3%

REFORM GAIN FROM LABOUR

Cardiff East

Labour 21%

Reform 19%

Lib Dem 17%

Conservative 15%

Plaid Cymru 14%

Green 10%

Others 4%

LABOUR HOLD

Cardiff North

Labour 27%

Conservative 19%

Green 19%

Reform 14%

Plaid Cymru 12%

Lib Dem 8%

Others 1%

LABOUR HOLD

Cardiff South and Penarth

Labour 27%

Reform 17%

Green 17%

Plaid Cymru 16%

Conservative 12%

Lib Dem 8%

Others 2%

LABOUR HOLD

Cardiff West

Labour 22%

Conservative 22%

Reform 19%

Plaid Cymru 16%

Green 9%

Lib Dem 8%

Others 4%

LABOUR HOLD

Ceredigion Preseli

Plaid Cymru 39%

Reform 19%

Lib Dem 18%

Conservative 10%

Labour 7%

Green 3%

Others 4%

PLAID CYMRU HOLD

Clwyd East

Conservative 28%

Reform 27%

Labour 24%

Plaid Cymru 9%

Green 7%

Lib Dem 4%

Others 2%

CONSERVATIVE GAIN FROM LABOUR

Clwyd North

Reform 34%

Conservative 27%

Labour 22%

Plaid Cymru 10%

Green 3%

Lib Dem 2%

Others 2%

REFORM GAIN FROM LABOUR

Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Plaid Cymru 45%

Reform 14%

Lab Dem 13%

Labour 9%

Conservative 8%

Others 8%

Green 3%

PLAID CYMRU HOLD

Gower

Labour 28%

Conservative 23%

Reform 23%

Green 11%

Plaid Cymru 10%

Lib Dem 3%

Others 1%

LABOUR HOLD

Llanelli

Reform 39%

Plaid Cymru 24%

Labour 18%

Conservative 11%

Lib Dem 2%

Others 5%

Green 1%

REFORM GAIN FROM LABOUR

Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare

Reform 34%

Labour 23%

Conservative 17%

Plaid Cymru 11%

Lib Dem 5%

Others 5%

Green 4%

REFORM GAIN FROM LABOUR

Mid and South Pembrokeshire

Reform 33%

Conservative 32%

Labour 19%

Green 7%

Plaid Cymru 5%

Lib Dem 3%

Others 2%

REFORM GAIN FROM LABOUR

Monmouthshire

Conservative 31%

Labour 26%

Reform 22%

Green 14%

Plaid Cymru 4%

Lib Dem 2%

Others 1%

CONSERVATIVE GAIN FROM LABOUR

Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr

Reform 27%

Conservative 25%

Labour 18%

Lib Dem 12%

Green 10%

Plaid Cymru 8%

Others 2%

REFORM GAIN FROM LABOUR

Neath and Swansea East

Reform 36%

Labour 24%

Conservative 16%

Plaid Cymru 15%

Green 4%

Lib Dem 3%

Others 2%

REFORM GAIN FROM LABOUR

Newport East

Reform 26%

Labour 23%

Lib Dem 6%

Conservative 22%

Green 10%

Plaid Cymru 7%

Others 6%

REFORM GAIN FROM LABOUR

Newport West and Islwyn

Reform 29%

Labour 27%

Conservative 22%

Plaid Cymru 10%

Green 7%

Lib Dem 3%

Others 3%

REFORM GAIN FROM LABOUR

Pontypridd

Reform 26%

Labour 24%

Conservative 18%

Plaid Cymru 14%

Green 8%

Lib Dem 6%

Others 5%

REFORM GAIN FROM LABOUR

Rhondda and Ogmore

Reform 31%

Labour 22%

Conservative 18%

Plaid Cymru 9%

Lib Dem 7%

Green 7%

Others 6%

REFORM GAIN FROM LABOUR

Swansea West

Reform 24%

Labour 21%

Paid Cymru 18%

Conservative 16%

Lib Dem 9%

Green 9%

Others 4%

REFORM GAIN FROM LABOUR

Torfaen

Reform 33%

Labour 25%

Conservative 22%

Plaid Cymru 8%

Green 6%

Others 3%

Lib Dem 2%

REFORM GAIN FROM LABOUR

Vale of Glamorgan

Reform 33%

Conservative 26%

Labour 24%

Plaid Cymru 9%

Green 6%

Lib Dem 2%

Others 1%

REFORM GAIN FROM LABOUR

Wrexham

Conservative 28%

Reform 26%

Labour 24%

Plaid Cymru 10%

Green 6%

Lib Dem 4%

Others 2%

CONSERVATIVE GAIN FROM LABOUR

Ynys Mon

Plaid Cymru 38%

Reform 29%

Labour 17%

Conservative 12%

Others 4%

Lib Dem 1%

Green 1%

PLAID CYMRU HOLD

* Not all totals are 100% because of rounding.

* Fieldwork was carried out between March 14 and April 1 based on data from 16,176 voters.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

