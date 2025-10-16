Reforms approved to strengthen NHS Wales complaints system

The way complaints are handled in NHS Wales is set for its biggest overhaul in nearly 15 years after the Senedd approved new regulations.

The changes will replace the current Putting Things Right process with a new system, Listening to People, designed to ensure concerns are dealt with more compassionately, more quickly, and with greater accountability.

Under the reforms, a two-stage resolution process will be introduced. The first stage will prioritise early resolution, while the second may involve assessing liability and deciding whether financial redress of up to £50,000 should be offered.

The threshold for redress has been increased from £25,000 to £50,000, a move ministers say will reduce the need for costly litigation by allowing more claims to be resolved directly within the NHS.

Listening discussions’

Other changes include a mandatory offer of “listening discussions”, where individuals raising concerns will be given the chance to have their experiences heard in person. NHS bodies will also be required to use clear, compassionate language, with medical or legal terminology explained. Complaints must be resolved within set timeframes, and advocacy or legal support will be actively offered to complainants.

The reforms are underpinned by four key principles: people raising concerns should be listened to and treated with respect; investigations must be proportionate and effective; NHS organisations must learn lessons to prevent repeat failings; and leaders must provide assurance they are meeting regulatory requirements. Oversight will be provided by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales and by Llais, the national patient voice body.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said the current Putting Things Right system had “let too many people down”, describing it as “overly bureaucratic and legalistic” and one that in some cases “compounded injury and grief”.

‘Supportive’

He thanked those who contributed to the public consultation, including patients and families who shared personal experiences: “By speaking out you have helped to change the culture of NHS complaint handling to a much more open and supportive system.”

Mr Miles added: “The NHS works hard to provide the best possible care, but we know that sometimes things can and do go wrong. This new system will significantly strengthen how concerns are dealt with – making sure they are handled compassionately, effectively and in a timely way.”