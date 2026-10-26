Reform’s disgraced former Welsh leader backs Tommy Robinson supporter for by-election

Emily Price

Reform’s disgraced former Welsh leader has endorsed a foul-mouthed social media troll and Tommy Robinson supporter as the party’s candidate in a south Wales by-election.

Casnewydd Islwyn Member of the Senedd Dan Thomas joined Reform’s Risca East by-election hopeful Darren Crandon on the campaign trail at the weekend.

Thomas praised Crandon on Facebook describing his as someone who is “determined to bring some common sense to Caerphilly Council”.

The pair have previously been seen drinking together in a Wetherspoons pub in Blackwood.

In September, Thomas quit as the party’s Welsh leader after he was arrested on suspicion of assault and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Gwent Police confirmed the a 45-year-old had been bailed pending further enquiries.

Thomas said he had been “released without charge” and maintains he has “done nothing wrong”.

He was thanked by Crandon on Facebook for taking part in leafleting ahead of the by-election vote on November 19th.

On Friday (October 23), Nation.Cymru revealed that Crandon had repeatedly expressed support on social media for British far-right, anti-Islam activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson.

In comments posted on X, Crandon described Robinson – who is currently standing trial over allegations of harassing journalists – as a “breath of fresh air” and “in touch with the public”.

Crandon also directly tagged the English Defence League founder in several flattering posts, praising the convicted far-right activist for having “the balls to stand up for what was right”.

In another post, which tagged Reform’s leader Nigel Farage, Crandon described himself as a “big admirer of Tommy”.

He also defended Robinson on social media when critics described him as a “violent, racist thug and fraudster”.

Crandon’s candidacy was announced as Reform UK faces mounting criticism following an ITV undercover investigation that exposed several of the party’s councillors and candidates using racist, violent, Islamophobic and sexist language.

Nation.Cymru asked Reform UK if the party was aware that Crandon is a Tommy Robinson supporter.

However, we did not receive a response.

Crandon has established a reputation on social media as a prolific troll, routinely abusing those he disagrees with through childish insults and foul language.

On X, he does not post under his full name, but uses his nickname, “Brunte”.

When a journalist reporting on a far-right rally in London wrote that many protesters were already on their third lager, Crandon responded: “Shut up you tart lol”.

In a comment aimed at the UK’s first Black MP Diane Abbott, Crandon wrote: “Nothing to do with the colour of her skin but everything to do with the fact she’s thick as shit!!!”

In another remark aimed at Labour MP Jess Phillips, the Reform hopeful described her as “thick as dog shit”.

Other comments include calling for “Fuck Mark Drakeford” to be sung in football stadiums in Wales and describing police cars with rainbow flags as “a bit of a piss take”.

When former Health Secretary Matt Hancock posted a photo of himself receiving the Covid vaccine in 2021, Crandon commented: “Bet that’s not the first prick you have had.”

He also branded Perth and Kinross-shire MP Pete Wishart an “absolute prick”.

In a post to X in May featuring a photograph of Crandon with a can of booze on a train, he described Brighton as a “shit hole”.

On New Year’s Day, he shared a still of London’s firework display describing the event as “woke” and telling London’s mayor to “fuck off”.

When Nation.Cymru reported on Crandon’s social media activity last week, the Reform hopeful downplayed his online behaviour as a “few hurty words” he had “said in the past”.

Crandon’s most recent abusive social media post came on September 22, when he targeted Reform Watch founder Jack Dart after he criticised anti-immigration activist Danny Tommo.

Crandon responded to Dart telling him to “shut up you tart!”

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