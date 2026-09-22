Reform’s new Welsh leader accuses First Minister of ‘letting victims down’ in FMQs

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Wales’ First Minister has been accused of ‘letting victims down’ after a motion to hold a Wales-specific inquiry into grooming gangs was voted down last week.

Reform UK’s new leader in Wales, Helen Jenner, used her first First Minister’s Questions (FMQs) on Tuesday September 22 to attack the Welsh Government’s stance on the issue.

Ms Jenner, the MS for Bangor Conwy Môn, took over the party’s leadership following the resignation of Dan Thomas after his arrest on suspicion of assault and controlling or coercive behaviour. She was unveiled as leader on Monday by Nigel Farage.

‘Political point scoring’

During FMQs, Ms Jenner criticised the rejection of a Reform motion asking the UK Government to investigate grooming gangs in Wales, as well as a Conservative amendment calling for a Wales-wide inquiry.

Members agreed instead to an amended Plaid Cymru motion noting that Wales falls within the scope of the UK statutory Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs.

Ms Jenner called on the First Minister to share “how on earth” women and girls can expect his government to “have their best interests and safety at heart”.

Responding, Mr ap Iorwerth described Ms Jenner as a “bold politician”, adding “anybody who says she came into politics because she was impressed by the principles of Nigel Farage certainly has to be seen as bold”

He told the Senedd “there is nothing that is more important to any of us than safeguarding”, emphasising the Welsh Government’s duty of care for vulnerable people.

Ms Jenner went on to claim that evidence suggests “rape gang activity may have been covered up by authorities to avoid racial tensions”.

She drew attention to the number of people in Wales convicted on charges related to grooming gang type activity in the last 11 weeks, including two men imprisoned in Cardiff and five people convicted in Rhyl.

She said: “First Minister, can you really look me in the eye and say that you didn’t let down victims last week by voting against wanting a grooming gang investigation in Wales?”

Mr ap Iorwerth responded: “I can look you in the eye every single day of the week and tell you that we have a government that isn’t interested in scoring political points about what is a very, very sensitive issue, and is interested in getting on with finding solutions.”

Ms Jenner added: “First Minister, making sure victims’ voices are heard, that is not political point scoring.”

‘Scandal-ridden’

The new Reform leader then quizzed the First Minister over his acceptance of Sarah Cooper Lesadd to the party.

The Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg MS defected from Reform to Plaid Cymru on the same day Dan Thomas resigned as party leader.

Ms Jenner highlighted the MS’s previous criticism of the Nation of Sanctuary policy and the tree-planting project in Uganda.

Describing Reform as “scandal-ridden”, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “What I admire is that somebody would have the bravery to stand up to this Reform group in the Senedd and say, ‘I now can see you for what you are’.

“That is precisely what Sarah Cooper-Lesadd did last week.

“I firmly believe that, in politics, it is up to all of us to show that we are able to change, that we are able to see the light, politically, if you like, and so many other people are doing the same.”

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