Reform’s plan to scrap language target ‘could threaten Welsh medium education’

Martin Shipton

Nigel Farage’s pledge to scrap the Welsh Government’s goal to have a million Welsh speakers by 2050 could threaten the future of Welsh medium education, campaigners fear.

Official figures show that nearly a quarter (22.9%) of primary school pupils and almost one in five secondary school pupils were in Welsh medium education in 2023–24, with demand outstripping supply in many areas. Local authorities from Cardiff to Wrexham report waiting lists and pressure to expand provision.

‘Meaningless’

But Mr Farage, who hopes his party Reform UK will oust Labour from power at the Senedd in May 2026, has dismissed the million speakers goal as “just another meaningless government promise” and has vowed to scrap statutory targets for the language.

“Targets, targets, targets,” he told supporters in June. “Not a single one being met — and no one believes them anyway.”

However, the stance puts Reform at odds with many of its own voters in Wales. In the 2024 general election, Reform surged in Labour heartlands, capitalising on discontent over the economy and public services.

Ironically, however, many of the parents who voted for Reform also send their children to Welsh medium schools.

One mother from Carmarthenshire who didn’t want to be named said: “I voted Reform because I don’t trust Labour or the Conservatives any more. But of course my kids are in the Welsh school — why wouldn’t they be? It gives them more opportunities here.”

‘Anti-Welsh’

Campaigners argue that Reform’s approach would unravel decades of progress. Language pressure group Dyfodol i’r Iaith (A Future for the Language), described Reform’s policy as “fundamentally anti-Welsh.”

A spokesperson said: “Parents clearly want bilingualism for their children. But without government targets, councils won’t expand provision. Reform’s plan would weaken schools and damage Welsh as a living community language.”

Reform denies the party is hostile to the language, saying: “We want to see Welsh thrive, but through choice, not compulsion. Parents should decide, not politicians in Cardiff Bay setting arbitrary targets.”

But critics point out that the new Welsh Language and Education Act 2025 — which Reform has pledged to undo — underpins much of the system. It requires councils to categorise schools by Welsh language provision and plan expansion to meet demand. Without it, they argue, waiting lists will only grow.

Recently Llyr Powell of Reform, himself a Welsh speaker, was criticised by language campaigners after telling S4C that protecting the Welsh language in its heartlands like the Llyn peninsula was not a priority for the party.

Hostility

Seasoned observers fear there could be a revival of the period decades ago when the Welsh language was a highly politicised issue that led to bitterness, hostility and disorder, with Reform fanning the flames.

An academic who asked not to be quoted by name said: “Language is more than policy in Wales — it’s identity. Parents are voting for Reform out of frustration, but at the same time they’re embracing Welsh medium education. That contradiction will become increasingly unsustainable if Reform grows in influence.

“The result is a political paradox: a party winning votes in communities that rely on the very policies it wants to dismantle. Whether parents realise the implications of that choice remains an open question – but the future of Welsh medium education may hang in the balance.”

