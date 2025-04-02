Refugees and Caerphilly community unite in friendship at Ukrainian Gratitude Orchard

Martin Shipton

Displaced Ukrainians and members of the Caerphilly community have gathered for the second phase of the Ukrainian Gratitude Orchard — a living, growing memorial created by refugees to thank the people of Wales for their support during the war.

Held in Morgan Jones Park, the event honoured lives lost in the conflict and celebrated unity, resilience, and cultural exchange. The ceremony included the planting of a memorial chestnut tree in memory of a fallen Ukrainian soldier, accompanied by a message from the First Minister.

In one of the event’s most moving moments, Dariia Zhdanova, a Ukrainian widow, planted the tree for her late husband — a soldier and musician — while his final music composition played through the garden. Attendees formed a Unity Circle around her in silence, before laying hand-painted stones beneath the tree in the traditional Petrykivka folk art style — turning the act into a deeply personal and cultural tribute.

The day also featured the symbolic planting of fruit trees and sunflowers, a blue-and-yellow flowerbed representing the Ukrainian flag, children’s creative activities, poetry readings, live music, and the sealing of a community Time Capsule.

Living tribute

The Ukrainian Gratitude Orchard is believed to be the only initiative of its kind in the world: a refugee-led, living tribute of national gratitude.

Rooted in the earth, the project blends environmental restoration, cultural expression, and remembrance — entirely driven by displaced Ukrainians. Over the past two years, it has grown into a space where personal grief, collective memory, and international friendship meet.

While many events honour the experiences of refugees or fallen soldiers, the Ukrainian Gratitude Orchard stands out globally for its unique combination of:

A refugee-led act of thanks to a host nation;

A permanent and growing memorial space;

Cultural traditions expressed through music, folk art, and storytelling;

Environmental symbolism with trees, wildflowers, and seeds of hope;

Unified support from Welsh leaders, local councils, and civil society.

Yulia Bond, herself a refugee from eastern Ukraine and the event’s organiser, said: “This project is more than a ceremony — it is a living, breathing example of what remembrance, resilience, and solidarity can look like when rooted in community.”

Loss

The speeches delivered throughout the event added depth, heart, and powerful resonance. Members of the Ukrainian community shared personal stories of displacement, loss, and hope, offering moving reflections that grounded the ceremony in lived experience.

A representative from the Hong Kong community also spoke in solidarity, drawing poignant parallels between struggles for freedom and the universal longing for peace — a gesture that deeply moved many in attendance.

Local Welsh officials and public figures expressed their continued commitment to standing with Ukraine and supporting all displaced communities. Together, these voices formed a collective message of unity across borders, reminding everyone present that compassion, remembrance, and resistance to injustice are shared human values. The moment affirmed a sense of belonging and common purpose that will resonate far beyond the orchard itself.

Ms Bond told those present: “Today, we’re not just planting trees — we’re planting memories, stories, and a shared vision of unity that stretches far beyond Caerphilly.

“Let this Garden of Gratitude remind the world: even in exile, we plant beauty. Even in loss, we create meaning.

“We are not just refugees. We are artists. Teachers. Parents. Volunteers. We carry stories of war — but also stories of strength, of culture, of dignity.

“Even far from home, we carry Ukraine in our hearts. Even here, in Wales. This is us — standing as one.”

Solidarity

In a written message to the Ukrainian community read by local MS Hefin David, First Minister Eluned Morgan reaffirmed Wales’ unwavering support for Ukraine and expressed deep solidarity with all those affected by the war.

She stated: “I want you to know that I fully support the people of Ukraine in their struggle for freedom. My solidarity, and the solidarity of the people of Wales, is with you and your country.

“Wales is an internationalist nation – and we will continue to give the people of Ukraine our full and unequivocal support.

“We have given sanctuary to many thousands of Ukrainian people who have been forced from their country because of Putin’s aggression. We stand full square behind the people of Ukraine.”

The heart of the event was marked by a solemn minute of silence, observed by all guests and dignitaries in remembrance of those lost in the war.

One of the most powerful moments of the event took place during the Memorial Ceremony, when Dariia, a Ukrainian refugee and widow, shared the story of her husband — a musician recently killed in the war in Ukraine.

Surrounded by community members and officials, Dariia read a personal tribute aloud before planting a memorial tree in his honour. She said: “I want to express my gratitude for all the words, hugs of support, and sympathy that I received during the planting of the memorial tree, under the poignant music, when everyone present united into a single chain of remembrance for all the fallen soldiers, embodied in the memory of my husband.

“My heart is overflowing with love – because it is for such a world, where there is mutual support and compassion, that Ukrainian warriors give the most precious thing – their lives. And it is precisely this way that any wounds begin to heal.”

Ms Bond said: “As the final music track composed by Dariia’s husband played through the garden, the atmosphere fell into a moving stillness.

“In a profound gesture of unity, Welsh political leaders, Ukrainian community members, and local residents formed a Unity Chain, standing hand in hand in silence around the planting site. It was a moment of collective respect and cross-cultural solidarity.

“To close the tribute, attendees were invited to lay painted stones beneath the tree, each one decorated with traditional Ukrainian Petrykivka folk art – vibrant floral patterns symbolising life, memory, and hope. The tree, now rooted in the orchard, stands as a living memorial and a testament to resilience, music, and shared humanity.”

