Registrations set to open for iconic Welsh road race

Nation.Cymru Staff

Runners will soon be able to secure their place in one of Wales’ most popular road races, with registrations opening next week.

Those looking to take part in the world-famous New Year’s Eve Nos Galan races in Mountain Ash will be able to sign up from 10am on Monday 14 September.

Almost every year since 1958, the Nos Galan Road Races have celebrated the life and achievements of legendary Welsh runner Guto Nyth Brân.

The event has since become an iconic New Year’s Eve spectacle in the town and further afield, combining elite athletics, family fun and Welsh heritage.

Each year, thousands of runners and spectators descend on Mountain Ash to be part of the celebrations, which have become a firm fixture in the Welsh sporting calendar.

Organisers have confirmed that, as in previous years, race spaces will be released in stages to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to secure a place.

This year there will also be a freeze on entry fees for the race, which start from £8 for a child ticket inclusive of the booking fee.

Race spaces will be released as follows:

Monday 14 September at 10am

Monday 21 September at 12pm

Monday 28 September at 4pm

Race categories on the evening are:

Elite Men’s 5K

Elite Women’s 5K

Fun Run 5K (fancy dress optional)

Children’s 600m – Ages 8–9 and 10–11

Children’s 1.2K – Ages 12–13 and 14–15

The event includes several traditions including a fireworks display and the reveal of the ‘mystery runner’, a famous sports personality who carries the Nos Galan torch for the race after laying a wreath on Guto’s grave.

In 2025, Welsh football legend Jess Fishlock MBE carried the torch, joining previous guests including Gareth Thomas CBE, Professor Laura McAllister CBE, Linford Christie MBE, Nigel Owens MBE, Chris Coleman OBE and James Hook.

Following the arrival of the Mystery Runner and the fireworks display, the main events – the Fun Run and elite races — then take place.

Councillor Ann Crimmings, Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council and Chair of the Nos Galan Road Races Committee, said: “Nos Galan is one of Wales’ most iconic sporting events and a proud tradition that brings communities together to celebrate our rich heritage while looking ahead to the New Year.

“Every year, thousands of runners, supporters and visitors come to Mountain Ash to be part of this unique occasion, creating an incredible atmosphere that makes Nos Galan so special.

“We are delighted to be opening registrations for this year’s races and would encourage anyone thinking of taking part to secure their place as early as possible.

“Whether you’re an experienced runner aiming for a personal best, taking part in the Fun Run with friends and family, or cheering from the sidelines, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“From the arrival of the Mystery Runner and the lighting of the torch to the races themselves and the spectacular fireworks display, Nos Galan offers an unforgettable way to welcome the New Year!

“We look forward to welcoming participants and visitors from across Wales and beyond to Mountain Ash for another fantastic New Years celebration.”

For more information and to register from Monday 14 September at 10am, visit the Nos Galan site here.

Organisers are also looking for volunteers who can offer support on the night of Nos Galan 2026. Those interested should email [email protected]

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