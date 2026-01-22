Regulator warns of ‘concerning’ environment at Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Mental Health Unit

Kyle Bright

A surprise inspection by Wales’s healthcare regulator into mental health services at a north Wales unit has revealed poor systems have led to patients missing out on vital programs for recovery.

During a visit in September 2025, inspectors at Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Hergest Unit found that maintenance of the unit required attention to maintain safety, but gave praise to the resilience and dedication of staff despite the conditions.

The pressures of diminishing resources and poor staffing were often criticised for creating gaps in patient care and worsening staff wellbeing on the wards.

Ysbyty Gwynedd falls under Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board, which was placed into special measures nearly three years ago – the highest level of intervention by Welsh Government.

Alun Jones, Chief Executive of Healthcare Inspectorate Wales, said the inspection found both positive aspects and areas for improvement: “The inspection of the Hergest Unit highlighted positive aspects of care, including strong teamwork, professionalism, and support for patients.

“However, areas for improvement have been identified, such as structured therapeutic activities, clearer patient information, record-keeping, and certain environmental and staffing challenges.

“HIW will continue to work with the health board to ensure these issues are addressed and support ongoing improvements in patient experience and safety.”

Inspectors observed a “concerning” environment, where repairs were needed to communal areas and key facilities, such as water heaters.

The availability of staff has further widened gaps in care, with the continued absence of a psychologist on the wards. On the Cynan Ward, only one registered nurse was on duty during the nightshift.

This has led to few meaningful activities being undertaken by patients, with a lack of regular, structured activity programs, which are vital to recovery.

Staff highlighted there was a lack of visibility from senior management, with the level of training being inconsistent.

The unit faces challenges with a lack of storage and record-keeping, in tandem with an archaic paper-based system, which has led to incomplete patient records, including legally required forms and allergy information which puts patients at risk.

It was recommended that the health board should review and implement an electronic record system to address these issues.

Progress

Since the inspectorate’s last visit in 2023, it noted progress among staff who undertook regular health and safety checks, carried out risk assessments and were responsive to incidents. Patients said that the care they received from staff was respectful and compassionate.

The accessibility for patients to access external support and advocacy services was also praised, though staff highlighted a desire for more structured and frequent advocacy presence.

The unit also engaged in robust safeguarding procedures, effective infection control, with a clear commitment to patient safety.

The presence of ongoing quality improvement initiatives, committee meetings, and engagement with partner agencies to support patient care also signalled positive changes for the future.