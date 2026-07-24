Rejected plans for north Wales dog exercise facility set for appeal

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

The owner of a proposed dog exercise facility which has failed to secure planning permission says he will appeal as he cannot understand why his plans have been refused.

Matt Blackie submitted his plans to create Dogshill Paddock – five large, secure dog exercise areas in Penymynydd – and was recommended by planning officers for approval.

But opposition from local elected members over the safety of access to the site to and from the A550, loss of green wedge land, plus concerns from the planning committee over the proposed removal of half a metre of mature hedgerow to improve visibility at the A550 access point, led to the plan being refused permission by Flintshire’s planning committee.

The decision has led to supporters of Dogshill launching a petition at change.org titled Support Dogshill Paddocks: Enhancing Nature, Supporting Dogs.

Mr Blackie says he is baffled by councillors’ decision to refuse permission and intends to appeal.

“Dogshill Paddocks was never intended to be just another business,” he said. “It was designed to provide a safe, secure place for responsible dog owners, local dog walkers, trainers and rescue organisations to exercise and socialise their dogs while delivering genuine environmental improvements.

“Some dogs, particularly rescue dogs, can be very reactive so running them off their leads in parks or public spaces is not always safe or practical.

“Dogshill would give them somewhere to go. I’m doing this as a dog lover and an animal lover and I cannot understand why this has been refused.

“If I wanted to just make money I could have sold this land for development. Instead I’ve invested money in an effort to create something that I really believe in.

“My proposal for five 3,000 square metre paddocks would see them bordered not by big, metal fences but by thick, native hedgerows – 1,200 metres of them.

“We would plant tree and biodiversity enhancements to create a stimulating environment for dogs and improve the rural landscape for generations. It would leave the land in a better ecological condition than it is today.

“Yet during the planning committee meeting so much attention was focused on approximately half-a-metre of vegetation at the entrance that would require trimming back to improve visibility and safe access.

“How can a proposal that removes around half a metre of hedge at an entrance while creating more than 1,200 metres of brand-new native hedgerow, additional trees and habitat improvements across the site be considered harmful?”

Mr Blackie also questioned the consistency of planning decisions made within Flintshire, having seen similar facilities approved elsewhere.

“If there is a business here then the housebuilders won’t look at it,” he said. “What I’m proposing is minimal in its impact – with just a permeable gravel track and car parking area that would be allowed on the land as it is being agricultural – and preserving and adding to the natural habitat for wildlife.

“I’m already leaving islands of wild unmowed grasses to attract lapwings and other native birds. we just want to create a place where people can come, with their dogs and allow them to run free.”

Once he receives written confirmation of the planning decision Mr Blackie intends to take his application to PEDW – the Welsh Planning Inspectorate.

“For almost two years I have done everything the planning system asks of an applicant,” he said. “Before carrying out work, I contacted Flintshire County Council on numerous occasions seeking guidance on what I could lawfully do with my land.

“The emails I have retained show me repeatedly asking planning officers what permissions I needed, what agricultural buildings would be acceptable and how I could ensure I complied with planning legislation.

“I wasn’t trying to avoid the planning system—I was embracing it.

“I invested tens of thousands of pounds of my own money into professional planning consultants, ecology surveys, highways reports, acoustic assessments, drainage reports and specialist advice because I believed that if I followed the rules, my application would receive a fair and objective assessment.

“There are other secure dog exercise facilities within the county operating on agricultural land and Flintshire has also approved other dog exercise developments subject to planning conditions rather than outright refusal.

“Those schemes addressed issues such as noise, access and hours of operation through carefully drafted planning conditions rather than concluding the use was unacceptable in principle.

“My own application was recommended for approval by the professional planning officer. I accepted the conditions. I provided every report requested. I addressed highways, ecology, drainage, landscaping and noise.

“So naturally I’m left to ask – why is one secure dog exercise facility considered appropriate while another is considered inappropriate? Why can similar developments proceed elsewhere, yet mine cannot?

“These are genuine questions that I hope the appeal process will answer.”

Mr Blackie said that despite his confusion over the consistency of Flintshire’s planning decisions, he would continue to try to make Dogshill a reality.

“I don’t believe applicants who spend years engaging with officers, seeking advice, commissioning expert reports and investing heavily in environmental improvements should leave feeling those efforts counted for so little,” he said.

“I fully respect that councillors are entitled to reach planning decisions – but planning decisions should be consistent. They should be evidence-based.

“They should properly weigh the environmental benefits alongside any perceived harm and they should give applicants confidence that similar proposals will be judged by the same standards.

“I remain incredibly proud of Dogshill Paddocks. I genuinely believe it would be an asset to Flintshire, supporting local families, responsible dog ownership, small businesses and biodiversity at the same time.

“I won’t be giving up. The appeal gives an independent planning inspector the opportunity to assess the proposal based on the planning evidence, the professional reports and the relevant planning policies. That is all I have ever wanted – a fair, consistent and evidence-based decision.”

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