Relief as council pauses plans for controversial transport hub

Local business owners have said they are over the moon with the decision to pause and reassess plans to develop a new transport hub in a south Wales town centre.

The multi-million-pound scheme aimed to create a new transport hub at the front of Neath railway station bringing together bus, taxi, and rail services to improve connectivity for the town.

It also proposed redeveloping the area around Station Square as well as relocating the existing bus station from Victoria Gardens.

However the plans faced significant opposition from members of the public at a recent consultation with opinions reported as being “overwhelmingly negative” with very little public support for the scheme.

Some residents and councillors raised concerns during the process which included fears around the cost and scale of the development, particularly when the town already had a bus and train station that many would prefer to see upgraded.

Others also feared the impact on local businesses close to the station which could have been demolished under the plans with additional concerns over potential traffic congestion in Neath town centre.

This led to a decision by the council’s cabinet in October 2025 to reassess the scope and design of the transport hub in order to address the issues raised by residents, transport users, and local businesses.

A council spokesman said: “Due to the feedback from public consultation the scheme will not go ahead in its current form and any future project will be developed as part of a wider Neath town centre masterplan.”

The reassessment will consider changes to the scheme’s design and scope based on public feedback along with wider regeneration objectives for Neath town centre.

The local authority say they will also work with Network Rail, Transport for Wales, and the Welsh Government to explore opportunities for the railway station in any future development.

Speaking after the announcement Delvin Evans, who owns the Headers of Neath hair salon next to the station, said he was relieved his business in Station Square was no longer under threat of demolition.

He said: “It’s nice to know that I can stay open and that I won’t have to look for another place to move my business. I’ve been based here for around 40 years and it’s a great location that really suits my clients.”

Uproar

Another business owner who did not wish to be named added: “I was over the moon to hear that this version of plans won’t be going ahead and I think everyone in the area feels the same.

“It could have really caused uproar in Neath town centre and I’m glad they listened to the public. We already have a bus station at Victoria Gardens which is in a lovely location and I would prefer to see them spend the money on upgrading that.”

Councillor Nathan Goldup-John of Coedffranc Central left Neath Port Talbot Council’s governing coalition earlier in 2025 because of disagreements over the plans for the transport hub, which he described as being”flawed” and lacking “strategic direction”.

Speaking shortly after the cabinet decision he said: “This was a flawed plan from the beginning and I’m glad the decision was made not to go ahead with it in its current form.

“I’ve been against it for a number of years and from the feedback given in the consultation it was clear that members of the public felt the same.”

Alternative development

Councillor Wyndham Griffiths, who is cabinet member for strategic planning, transport and connectivity, said: “We listened to what our residents had to say during consultation and it’s clear there is little support for the scheme in its current form.

“We need to look at the scheme again and that is what we will do now. Officers will explore a range of alternative development options, which can be brought back to members for consideration.”

The council’s leader Cllr Steve Hunt added: “A transport hub that regenerates the town of Neath for all the right reasons is a good project but it has to be done with those that it affects in the round.”

The decision also came after a scrutiny meeting held earlier in October where members heard about a number of obstacles that came with the plans as they were with the council needing to acquire land titles from eight separate owners in order to deliver them.