Remains found of man missing for six years

Jordan Moray went missing from his home in Cwmbach, Aberdare, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, in July 2019, with his mobile phone left on charge and games console still running.

The remains of a man who went missing six years ago have been found.

South Wales Police received a report of human remains in a remote area near the Llwyn-onn Reservoir in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, formerly known as the Bannau Brycheiniog, on August 29.

It has since been confirmed that these remains are those of Mr Moray.

His disappearance in 2019 prompted a huge search, including in the national park, because of his love of the outdoors, but remained unexplained.

Mr Moray’s death is not being treated as suspicious