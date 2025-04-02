Remuneration board proposes no change to Members’ pay at next Senedd

The Senedd’s remuneration board has proposed that there should be no changes to Members pay at the 2026 election.

The salary of Senedd politicians is set by the Independent Remuneration Board which is independent of the Welsh Parliament.

The body launched the second part of its consultation exercise on Wednesday (April 2) as it reviews the resources that will be available to MSs following the election in May next year.

The proposals focus on how pay for MSs and their staff will be set along with additional support to reduce barriers for Members who are disabled or who have caring responsibilities.

Super constituencies

It forms part of a major exercise by the board to review its determination as the Senedd prepares to become a parliament of 96 Members.

The next Senedd election will also see the introduction of revised constituency boundaries under a new election system, where six Members will represent each of 16 new super constituencies.

This will require the board to decide on the appropriate support for Members to enable them to do their jobs effectively whilst also ensuring value for money for the people of Wales.

The salary of a of a backbench MS rose to £76,380 in 2025-26, up from £72,057.

The board has proposed that the salary at the start of the Seventh Senedd should remain at the same level as in 2025/26.

It has also recommended resetting limits on travel costs between Members’ constituencies and attending business in Cardiff.

‘Fair’

Dr Elizabeth Haywood is the Chair of the Independent Remuneration Board of the Senedd says the current salary for Members is “fair” and “reflects” a Members role and responsibilities.

She said: “Members of the Senedd play a vital role in our democracy and we believe their pay should reflect that role and their responsibilities.

“We are also committed to promoting and supporting diversity and equality, reducing barriers so that the Senedd can reflect society, where anyone, no matter their background or circumstances, can become a Member of the Senedd. Members also require resources to employ staff to provide valued support to them and to their constituents.

“After careful consideration, our view is that the current salary level for Members is fair and reflects their role and responsibilities. We are therefore proposing that it should continue at the same level in the next Senedd, only increasing in line with ASHE (the average earnings in Wales) published in November.

“We recognise that the level of elected Members’ pay can generate debate and some disagreement, and we encourage all feedback on these important issues.

“Our proposals have been shaped by our statutory duties and core principles to ensure that Members’ remuneration is fair and that they are provided with sufficient resources to support their duties, and that decisions represent value for money.”

The first phase of the consultation was held in autumn 2024 and focused on overnight accommodation; constituency offices and engagement; and support for Senedd groups.

The board will publish its final decision following the completion of both consultations in the summer of 2025.

The second phase will close at 17:00, Wednesday 4 June 2025 and information about the proposals and how to submit views is available on the board’s website.

