Renewed calls for additional Welsh school in Cardiff

Kieran Molloy – Local democracy reporter

Calls have been renewed for Cardiff to create a new Welsh medium school after the long-standing issue was raised in the Senedd.

In an open letter to the leader of Cardiff council campaigners have called on the council to submit a formal application and earmark land near Callaghan Square to establish an all-ages Welsh medium school to serve the south of the city.

This comes after Huw Thomas MS, the previous leader of the council, raised the issue in the Senedd in June.

He said: “Earlier this year I received a positive response from the minister for finance at the time, Mark Drakeford, to my request asking the Welsh Government to provide the land that it owns on Callaghan Square to Cardiff Council as a possible site for this new school.

“Can I have confirmation today from you that that proposal still stands under this new government?”

In response Anna Brychan MS, Wales’ education minister, said: “I’m aware that I need to be very careful in terms of making statements on issues relating to allocating school places just in case those are issues that ministers have to comment on in due course.

“So, rather than committing a breach in my first ever oral statement, could I please ask him for patience so that I can check to what extent I can go into detail on the question that he raised around a fourth Welsh-medium school in Cardiff?”

The letter makes three main calls: to announce an intention to establish a new Welsh-medium school; for Cllr Chris Weaver, the current leader of Cardiff Council, to submit a formal application to the Welsh Government for the Callaghan Square land and for the Welsh Government not to abandon the previous finance minister’s promise to the council before the election, and; to protect Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern for the community of the east of Cardiff.

Earlier this year it was proposed that it could be moved to serve other parts of the city.

Carl Morris, one of the lead campaigners, said: “As well as building a school for the children of south Cardiff it is also very important that Cardiff council protects and invests in its current Welsh-medium secondary schools and specifically that it gives parents assurances about the future of Ysgol Bro Edern which is at the heart of the community in east Cardiff.

“Any attempt to create a Welsh language education factory to try to serve two large areas in the city as a whole would be completely offensive to the communities and would deepen the current social injustice.

“Establishing an all-age school in south Cardiff cannot come through a betrayal of the community of east Cardiff and both communities stand together on this issue.

“There must be local Welsh medium secondary schools in each compass point of the city with quality buildings and resources fit for teaching in the 21st century.”

Cllr Rodney Berman, leader of the council’s Liberal Democrat group, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) his party, which is the council’s largest opposition group, supports the plans for a new Welsh-medium high school in the city.

He said: “The site at Callaghan Square provides an option by which this could be achieved and we would welcome an additional Welsh-medium high school being considered at this location.”

However Cllr Berman added that his group does not support a new school being provided “by simply relocating” Ysgol Bro Edern.

A spokesman for the council told the LDRS: “Cardiff council remains committed to expanding Welsh-medium education across the city and is proud of the strong progress made in growing provision over the past decade and more.

“This sustained investment and focus has led to significant growth with learner numbers in Welsh-medium secondary schools increasing by 57% since 2012, following the establishment of a third Welsh-medium secondary school alongside the council opening four new Welsh-medium primary schools and a dual-language primary school since 2013.

“In July 2026 a cabinet decision was agreed to increase provision at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf for the 2027-28 intake year, ensuring we continue to have sufficient places for all children who want a Welsh medium education, after which intakes will be at lower levels until at least 2032-33.

“This follows the previous expansion of Welsh medium secondary school provision through increasing Ysgol Gyfun Plas Mawr by one form of entry in 2019 and Welsh-medium primary school provision through a one form of entry increase at Ysgol Mynydd Bychan in 2025.

“Any future development must be carefully planned to ensure provision remains sustainable, inclusive, and aligned with community needs.

“The council is in the early stages of developing strategic, long-term options for future Welsh medium secondary school provision.

“The local authority is actively engaging with parents, learners, staff and the wider community, and listening to this feedback will help shape future proposals.

“Those proposals would be subject to full public consultation to ensure they are informed by residents and support the continued growth of Welsh-medium education in Cardiff.”

The spokesman also said the council is “looking ahead” to consider other long-term options for expansion, including the possibility of a fourth Welsh medium secondary school.

They also said funding for schools is based on pupil numbers so it is “essential” that growth continues in a “strategic way that supports both new and existing schools over the long term”.

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