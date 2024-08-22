Renovation plans submitted for Grade II-listed former hotel

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

An historic former hotel which provides temporary accommodation for people seeking housing from local authorities, could be renovated to increase the number of bedrooms.

Mostyn Lodge in the village of Mostyn, Flintshire, was originally built in the 1850s as an inn.

The Grade II-listed property on the Coast Road later became a hotel in the 1990s after being sold by then-owners Mostyn Estates.

A planning application has now been submitted to Flintshire Council to renovate the east wing of the building to create six extra bedrooms after it is said to have fallen into disrepair.

Mobile bedrooms

Owners Mostyn Lodge Ltd said it would help to bring a vacant area of the building back into use and result in three temporary mobile bedrooms located outside the premises being removed.

The proposals would also see the creation of a reception area, offices and community room at the site.

In planning documents entered with the council, company representatives said: “Mostyn Lodge currently operates as a managed and supervised HMO supporting local authority housing needs.

“However, it is in a poor state of repair and does not fully realise its potential as a critical housing service.

“The current operator seeks to invest in the property to renovate it and utilise some of the vacant spaces in the east wing as bedroom accommodation.

“The proposed development is contained within the existing footprint of the building, ensuring refurbishment and adaptive re-use of a vacant and semi-dilapidated section of the building.”

They added: “The application seeks consent for internal refurbishment, minor internal alterations, and the addition of a small rear link which will assist in improving the movement, access and security around the site.

“The aim is to maximise the number of bedrooms, provide a designated staff area, and improve the facility’s overall functionality and standards.”

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals via the council’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

