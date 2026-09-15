Repeat offender fined more than £4,700 for illegal gold panning

Nation.Cymru

A repeat offender has been ordered to pay more than £4,700 after being caught illegally panning for gold in a Welsh forest.

Brian Wright was caught by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) officers on two occasions at Pont Wen on the Afon Wen in Coed y Brenin Forest, near Dolgellau.

Officers found him gold panning on October 4 and December 16, 2024.

Wright was convicted at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 14, and ordered to pay fines of £400 and £1,500, together with £2,800 in costs.

It was not his first offence involving illegal gold panning, having previously been sentenced for similar offences in May 2022.

Gold panning is prohibited on NRW-managed land because it involves disturbing riverbeds by digging up gravel and removing minerals.

NRW said the activity can damage river ecosystems and habitats relied upon by wildlife.

It can also constitute an offence under the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975 where it risks disturbing spawning fish or areas where fish spawn.

Forestry Commission byelaws also prohibit people from digging up or removing gravel, sand, soil and minerals from NRW-managed land.

Richard Berry, NRW Land Management Team Leader in North West Wales, said: “Coed y Brenin is a protected and valued natural environment, and activities such as illegal gold panning can cause significant damage to river habitats and wildlife.

“We work hard to protect these areas and will take action where offences are identified.

“This case should serve as a reminder that illegal gold panning is not permitted on NRW-managed land and those who ignore the rules may face prosecution.”

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